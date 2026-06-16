NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato: Special Mission 27th Chapter 'Haku and Zabuza Arc: Chasing the Fading Shadow'

Opens on Saturday, June 20, 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Nijigen no Mori , the popular attraction "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato," has so far launched up to 26 Special Missions, allowing guests to experience original stories based on the characters and worlds of NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS as puzzle-solving games.Now, the latest installment, Special Mission 27: “Haku and Zabuza Arc: Chasing the Fading Shadow,” will be held for a limited time from Saturday, June 20, 2026 to Monday, January 11, 2027.The protagonists of this mission are Haku and Zabuza, who appeared in the iconic early anime arc "Land of Waves.” A brand-new original story will unfold around the two of them. At “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato,” guests can experience an original story and puzzle-solving elements inspired by the series.■Special Mission 27 "Haku and Zabuza Arc: Chasing the Fading Shadow"Event Period:Saturday, June 20, 2026 – Monday, January 11, 2027Details:Haku and Zabuza, who appeared in the early anime arc “Land of Waves,” return as the protagonists of a new original story. As a completion bonus for the mission, guests will receive one random original “NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” key holder from two designs: Haku or Zabuza.URL：■About NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-ZatoNARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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