Electronic Design Automation Software Market Set to Reach $48.64 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Electronic Design Automation Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electronic design automation software sector has been experiencing substantial growth recently, fueled by advancements in technology and increasing demands across various electronic design applications. This market is evolving rapidly, driven by innovations that enhance the efficiency and capabilities of electronic system designs. Let’s explore the market's current size, major growth factors, key players, and regional outlook.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory for Electronic Design Automation Software

The electronic design automation software market has expanded significantly over the past few years. It is forecasted to grow from $35.82 billion in 2025 to $37.76 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This earlier growth phase benefited from rising adoption of PCB design software, increased utilization of IC physical design tools, broader multi-chip module design platforms, growing demand for computer-aided engineering (CAE) and simulation tools, and higher deployment of semiconductor intellectual property (IP). Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $48.65 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.5%. Future expansion will be propelled by the integration of AI-assisted design and verification tools, more widespread cloud-based EDA solutions, growth in automated simulation and analysis, advancements in real-time design verification, and increased use of IoT-enabled design platforms. Key trends shaping the forecast period include AI-driven EDA tools, cloud adoption, IoT-enabled circuit simulation, big data analytics application in design, and automated verification system enhancements.

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Understanding Electronic Design Automation Software and Its Applications

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) encompasses software tools that facilitate the computer-aided design of electronic systems. These tools are essential for creating complex electronic components such as circuit boards and processors. By streamlining design processes and improving accuracy, EDA software plays a vital role in developing advanced electronics efficiently.

Key Factors Accelerating Growth in the Electronic Design Automation Software Market

One of the main drivers behind the EDA software market’s expansion is the booming semiconductor industry. This sector focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of semiconductor devices like integrated circuits (chips). EDA software significantly speeds up semiconductor design and manufacturing workflows, reduces errors, enhances device quality, and fosters innovation by enabling companies to build cutting-edge electronic components and systems.

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Supporting this trend, in September 2023, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a US-based trade group, reported that global semiconductor sales reached $43.2 billion in July 2023, marking a 2.3% increase from June’s $42.2 billion. This strong performance highlights the growing semiconductor market’s influence in driving demand for advanced electronic design automation solutions.

Geographic Overview of the Electronic Design Automation Software Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the electronic design automation software market. The comprehensive market report covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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