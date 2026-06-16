RaceX Announces the Acquisition of ASAASSI (FR) – Syndicate Shares Now Available

Asaassi Winning at Abu Dhabi Asaassi - New to RaceX

RaceX is proud to announce the acquisition of ASAASSI (FR), an exciting addition to the RaceX stable

Our philosophy has always been to acquire horses that can genuinely compete in the UAE and provide our owners with a first-class racing experience. Asaassi is exactly that type of horse.” — Jennifer McShane Bary

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RaceX is proud to announce the acquisition of ASAASSI (FR), an exciting addition to the RaceX stable and a horse that has already proven his ability to compete in the highly competitive world of UAE horse racing.With an established record in the Emirates and an ERA rating of 100, Asaassi joins RaceX with the profile of a horse capable of competing for significant prize money across the UAE racing programme. His proven local form and familiarity with the racing conditions at the region's leading tracks make him an exciting prospect for the forthcoming season.By the internationally respected stallion Sea The Moon (GER), Asaassi combines quality European bloodlines with valuable UAE racing experience, a combination RaceX believes offers strong potential for future success.Jennifer McShane-Bary, CEO of RaceX, said:"Our philosophy has always been to acquire horses that can genuinely compete in the UAE and provide our owners with a first-class racing experience. Asaassi is exactly that type of horse. He has demonstrated his ability on the track, he understands local conditions, and we believe he has the profile to be highly competitive in the right races throughout the season."Own a Share in AsaassiRaceX is offering a limited number of syndicate shares, giving racing enthusiasts the opportunity to become a genuine racehorse owner without the costs and complexities of sole ownership.Unlike many racing clubs, RaceX provides members with a true ownership experience, allowing them to be part of the horse's journey both on and off the track.As a RaceX owner, you will receive:Genuine ownership in Asaassi (FR)One Owners Badge per syndicate share, admitting two peopleAccess to race meetings across the UAE*Stable visits and morning trackwork experiencesRegular updates from the trainer and RaceX teamBehind-the-scenes access to the daily life of a professional racehorseA pro-rata share of 75% of owners' prize moneyInvitations to exclusive RaceX owner eventsWhether you are an experienced racing enthusiast or looking to experience racehorse ownership in Dubai for the first time, Asaassi offers an opportunity to become part of one of the world's fastest-growing racing jurisdictions.Why UAE Racehorse Ownership?The UAE has established itself as one of the world's premier racing destinations, with world-class facilities and internationally recognised race meetings held at Meydan, Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali and Sharjah.Owning a share in a racehorse allows members to experience the excitement of racing while sharing the journey with a community of like-minded owners.RaceX was founded to make Dubai racehorse ownership more accessible, transparent and rewarding, combining professional horse management with an authentic owner experience.About Asaassi (FR)Proven UAE performerERA Rating: 100By Sea The Moon (GER)Experienced under UAE racing conditionsSelected by RaceX for his competitiveness and prize money potentialPreparing for the forthcoming UAE racing seasonAbout RaceXRaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse syndication company dedicated to making thoroughbred ownership accessible to a wider audience. Through carefully selected horses and professional management, RaceX delivers a premium ownership experience that combines stable access, race day excitement and participation in prize money success.Expressions of interest are now being accepted for Asaassi (FR).To learn more about becoming an owner and securing your share, contact the RaceX team.RaceXMeydan GrandstandNad Al ShebaDubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: racing@racex.aeWebsite: www.racex.ae Owners Badge excludes Dubai World Cup Raceday and is subject to racecourse regulations.

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