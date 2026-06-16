Intrinio Opens Institutional-Grade Financial Data to Everyone. Showcased with a New Website and Self-Serve Plans

The data infrastructure behind firms like Vanguard, Robinhood, and RBC is now available to individual developers and startups

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrinio, the trusted data layer for AI-driven finance, today announced a full relaunch of its website and product lineup, opening its institutional-grade financial data and infrastructure to individual developers, startups, and enterprises through three clear, self-serve plans. For the first time, the same normalized, production-grade data pipeline trusted by some of the most recognized names in finance is available to a single builder, without an enterprise contract or a sales call.The highest-quality financial data has historically sat behind enterprise agreements and lengthy procurement cycles. Intrinio's relaunch removes that barrier, making business-quality data accessible at the individual level and giving builders a way to start small and scale as they grow."For years, the best financial data in the world sat behind red tape, enterprise contracts, sales calls, and weeks-long onboarding. We were proud to change that and power innovation across fintech startups and major institutions. But we knew things could be even easier," said Rachel Carpenter, Co-founder and CEO of Intrinio. “Our new website isn't just a fresh coat of paint - it's a structural change in who gets to build with institutional-grade data. Our mission has always been to power financial innovation, and the clearest way to do that is to put quality gas in the tank of the builders.’Three plans, built to scaleIntrinio's new lineup gives every stage of fintech builder a clear path in:- Individual — $150/month. A single-seat license offering the same institutional-grade data quality trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including core capital markets data across equities, options, and fundamentals, plus OptionsEdge and EquitiesEdge for real-time pricing without exchange-fee friction. Instant signup, free trial, and an API key in seconds.- Startup — starts at $333/month. Data infrastructure that starts small and scales, with a free trial that provisions full data access in under two minutes. Business and display license. No contract negotiation required.- Enterprise. A dedicated team curates a fully customized package: any data feed in Intrinio's catalog, plus custom SLAs, dedicated servers, delivery methods, and concierge support.The headline shift is accessibility. Where most data providers offer individuals a thin, watered-down consumer feed, Intrinio's Individual and Startup plans are scope-limited, not quality-limited, running on the same data pipeline, normalization layer, and infrastructure that power the company's largest customers. In practice, an individual or small team is roughly three clicks and $150–$333 away from streaming Intrinio's data.AI-ready by design, now with an MCP serverAlongside the relaunch, Intrinio has officially launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server , allowing AI tools such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor to query institutional-grade financial data directly, in plain language and in real time. Six data domains are available via MCP, giving teams building AI-powered financial products a trusted data layer that works on day one rather than after months of preprocessing.A rebuilt account experienceThe relaunch also introduces a completely redesigned account page that brings everything a customer needs into one place: subscription details, billing, API keys, documentation, quick-start guides, support access, contracts, and exchange forms, for a markedly simpler user experience.This is Phase 1Intrinio described today's launch as the foundation of a broader rollout, with improved documentation, additional learning resources, deeper guides, and new tooling planned in the coming months.Builders can explore the new plans and start a free trial at https://intrinio.com/pricing About IntrinioIntrinio is the trusted data layer for AI-driven finance, providing normalized, standardized financial datasets that plug directly into modern applications and models. From real-time and historical market data to fundamentals, estimates, options, ETFs, and an MCP server for AI tools, Intrinio helps developers, startups, and enterprises ship financial products faster and with fewer failures. Intrinio's data powers products at organizations ranging from individual builders to leading financial institutions. Learn more at https://intrinio.com

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