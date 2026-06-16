Gear Motor Market to Reach US$ 38.1 Billion by 2033 at 5.1% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Gear Motor Market

Growing industrial automation and demand for energy-efficient power transmission solutions continue to drive global gear motor market expansion.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gear motor market is witnessing consistent growth as industries increasingly adopt efficient power transmission systems to improve operational productivity and energy efficiency. Gear motors combine electric motors and gearboxes into a compact unit, making them essential across industrial machinery, material handling systems, conveyors, packaging equipment, and manufacturing operations. According to Persistence Market Research, the global gear motor market is anticipated to reach US$ 26.9 billion in 2026 and further expand to US$ 38.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Market growth is further driven by rising investments in manufacturing infrastructure and increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment. Helical gear motors dominate the market with a 46.8% share owing to their high efficiency, low noise levels, and ability to handle heavy loads. Industrial machinery remains the leading end-use industry, accounting for 33.2% of market demand due to extensive deployment of gear motors in production facilities. Asia Pacific continues to lead the global market, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and strong investments in automation technologies across major economies.

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Quick Stats

• Historical Market Value (2020): US$ 20.7 Bn

• Current Market Value (2026): US$ 26.9 Bn

• Projected Market Value (2033): US$ 38.1 Bn

• CAGR (2026-2033): 5.1%

• Incremental Opportunity: US$ 11.2 Bn

• Leading Region: Asia Pacific

• Dominant Gear Type: Helical Gear Motor – 46.8%

• Top-ranking Industry: Industrial Machinery – 33.2%

Market Segmentation

By Gear Type

• Helical Gear Motor

• Planetary Gear Motor

• Bevel Gear Motor

• Worm Gear Motor

• Spur Gear Motor

• Miscellaneous

By Rated Power

• Up to 7.5 kW

• 7.5 kW - 75 kW

• Above 75 kW

By Torque

• Up to 10,000 Nm

• Above 10,000 Nm

By Industry

• Industrial Machinery

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Agriculture

• Energy & Power

• Marine

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence & Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis & Technology Roadmap

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

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Regional Insights

North America

North America remains a significant market for gear motors due to increasing industrial automation and modernization of manufacturing facilities. Industries are investing in energy-efficient motion control systems to improve productivity and reduce operational costs. Demand for advanced gear motor solutions continues to rise across industrial applications in the region.

Europe

Europe represents an important market driven by strong manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements in industrial equipment. Companies are increasingly adopting efficient gear motor systems to enhance operational performance and sustainability. Continued investment in automation technologies supports market growth across the region.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific leads the global gear motor market due to rapid industrialization and expanding manufacturing infrastructure. The region benefits from growing automation adoption and strong demand from industrial machinery applications. Increasing investments in production facilities and industrial development continue to strengthen market leadership across Asia Pacific.

Market Drivers

The growing adoption of industrial automation is one of the primary drivers of the gear motor market. Manufacturers are increasingly implementing automated systems to improve efficiency, reduce labor dependency, and enhance production output. Gear motors play a critical role in delivering reliable motion control and power transmission across automated machinery. Another major growth factor is the rising demand for energy-efficient industrial equipment. Industries are focusing on reducing power consumption while maintaining operational effectiveness. Gear motors help optimize energy utilization and improve equipment reliability, making them attractive for various applications.

Market Opportunities

The increasing focus on smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives presents substantial opportunities for gear motor manufacturers. Modern production facilities require intelligent motion control systems capable of supporting automated processes. Opportunities are also emerging from infrastructure development and industrial expansion across developing economies. As manufacturing sectors continue to grow, demand for reliable and efficient power transmission equipment is expected to increase. The projected incremental opportunity of US$ 11.2 billion highlights the significant growth potential available for market participants through 2033.

Companies Covered in Gear Motor Market

• SEW

• Eurodrive GmbH & Co KG

• Siemens AG (Flender Division)

• Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

• Regal Rexnord Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Nidec Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Nabtesco Corporation

• Bauer Gear Motor GmbH

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

• Jiangsu Guomao Reducer Co. Ltd.

👉 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/36770

FAQ's

➤ What are the main factors influencing the Gear Motor Market?

Industrial automation, energy efficiency requirements, and manufacturing expansion are major growth drivers.

➤ Which companies are the major sources in this industry?

Major companies include SEW-Eurodrive, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Nidec Corporation, and Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

➤ What are the market's opportunities, risks, and general structure?

The market offers opportunities in automation and industrial expansion while facing challenges related to costs and maintenance requirements.

➤ Which of the top Gear Motor Market companies compare in terms of sales, revenue, and prices?

Key market participants include global manufacturers such as Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Regal Rexnord Corporation, and Nidec Corporation.

➤ What does a business area's assessment of agreements, income, and value implicate in the Gear Motor Market?

It reflects growth potential, industrial demand trends, and long-term market development opportunities.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future of the gear motor market remains promising due to growing industrial automation, expanding manufacturing infrastructure, and increasing demand for efficient power transmission systems. With Asia Pacific maintaining regional leadership and industrial machinery remaining the dominant application sector, market participants are expected to benefit from strong growth opportunities. Continuous technological advancements and the projected market expansion to US$ 38.1 billion by 2033 will further support industry development.

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