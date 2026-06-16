Lov MedSpa Establishes Flagship Regenerative Aesthetics Center in Staten Island

The clinical team at Lov MedSpa led by doctoral and master's-level credentialed providers

The North Shore clinic deploys medical-grade Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling, PRP hair restoration, and comprehensive clinical laser infrastructure.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lov MedSpa establishes a flagship regenerative aesthetics center for Staten Island North Shore residents. This major infrastructure expansion allows the physician-supervised team to deliver specialized regenerative medicine and medical-grade laser aesthetics directly within the borough. By deploying this advanced clinical infrastructure locally, the practice eliminates the necessity for residents to commute to Manhattan for doctoral-led aesthetic care.The newly deployed flagship suite features the proprietary "Lov Your Roots" protocol, utilizing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to address hair thinning through advanced regenerative medicine techniques. Alongside this specialized restorative treatment, the clinic integrates brand-name InMode Morpheus8 technology for targeted radiofrequency microneedling and deep tissue remodeling. By prioritizing proven, high-end medical devices over generic alternatives, the Staten Island facility ensures consistent, measurable outcomes for patients seeking foundational anti-aging and skin texture solutions.This clinical expansion allows local residents to access targeted aesthetic services, including advanced dermal fillers, intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, and precision Botox cosmetic neurotoxin injections, within a highly personalized patient environment. The practice deliberately focuses on a gentle, patient-centric "oasis" approach that prioritizes physical and psychological comfort over the traditional, rigid medical office atmosphere.To support patient access to these comprehensive technologies, Lov MedSpa Staten Island formally incorporates flexible, structured financing options such as CareCredit. This operational update allows patients to undergo advanced laser therapies and targeted regenerative protocols without immediate financial barriers, ensuring top-tier aesthetic care is financially accessible across the local community. Practitioners perform comprehensive anatomical assessments prior to all procedures to ensure alignment with the latest advancements in aesthetic medicine.About Lov MedSpaLov MedSpa is a nurse-owned, physician-supervised medical aesthetic practice with locations in New York, Florida, and Connecticut. The clinic specializes in non-surgical body contouring, laser skin resurfacing, and cosmetic injectables. All procedures are administered by credentialed medical professionals focused on patient safety and an oasis-style clinical environment.

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