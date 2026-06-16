Boulder County Opens Continuum of Care Grant Opportunity to Address Opioid and Substance Use

Boulder County is offering grants to organizations that help prevent and address opioid and substance use. Application opens Monday, June 15, 2026.

Organizations can apply on Foundant. You'll need to create an account to see the grant details.

To get this information in another language, email Deanna Byar at dbyar@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. — Boulder County's Community Services Department opened a new Continuum of Care grant opportunity for organizations working to prevent and address opioid and substance use across the region. The application opens today, June 15, 2026. Applicants will need to create an account on Foundant to access grant details and to apply.

The funding opportunity is broadly eligible and open to organizations through a competitive application process. Grants support new or existing programs, allowing applicants to sustain or expand current services or pilot new programming.

Programs may apply for funding across six short-term goal areas identified in the Boulder County Region 2025–2028 Opioid Abatement Plan. The goal areas span the plan's four strategic pillars: prevention and education, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery. All proposals must align with the substance use services continuum of care, from prevention through recovery. The opportunity is designed to allow flexibility and creativity in how services are designed and delivered, and multiple organizations may receive awards. Interested organizations can find the full grant details in the Applicant Resource Drive.

The abatement plan reflects the region's vision of a community with an increased quality of life, fewer overdose deaths, and a full spectrum of culturally responsive substance use services available without stigma. Resulting funding awards will support programming during the 2027–2028 period.

To learn more about the six goal areas and the regional strategy, visit the Boulder County Region Opioid Settlement page.

Questions can be submitted via this form. Staff will be collecting and responding to questions until Aug. 4, 2026.