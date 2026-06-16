Duval County School Mental Health Professionals Receive Uplifting The Pain…Now at End of-Year School Celebration

Duval County Schools Mental Health Advisory End of the Year Celebration End of The Year Celebration Uplifting The Pain...Now

Uplifting The Pain…Now Supports Teachers, Counselors, Principals, and Social Workers in Understanding Student Struggles

Uplifting The Pain...Now” — Uncover, Understand, and Uplift

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uplifting The Pain…Now Supports Teachers, Counselors, Principals, and Social Workers in Understanding Student StrugglesDuring a recent End-of-Year School-Based Mental Health Celebration in Duval County Public Schools, educators, counselors, principals, social workers, and other school professionals received copies of Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry…Now, a mental health awareness resource written by local author, educator, and advocate Gail Carter-Cade To commemorate the occasion, complimentary copies of the book were gifted to the first 30 attendees who arrived at the celebration, recognizing their commitment to supporting students' academic, behavioral, social, and emotional well-beingThe presentation comes at a time when student mental health continues to be a growing concern nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 40% of high school students reported experiencing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, while nearly 20% seriously considered attempting suicide. Additionally, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that one in six youth experiences a mental health condition each year, yet many go unidentified or unsupported.Research shows that nearly half of all lifetime mental health conditions begin by age 14, highlighting the importance of early awareness and intervention. Through poetry and reflection, Uplifting The Pain…Now serves as a practical resource for educators, parents, employers, coaches, therapists, and community organizations seeking to better understand and support those facing hidden struggles.Within Duval County and communities across the nation, educators are increasingly called upon to support not only students' academic success but also their emotional well-being. Resources that encourage understanding, communication, and connection are becoming essential tools in schools.Recognizing this need, Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry…Now was shared with educational professionals who work daily to address both the academic and emotional needs of students.The book encourages readers to:• Uncover the Cause behind behaviors and struggles• Understand the Struggle students may be experiencing• Uplift the Pain through awareness, communication, and support• Strengthen connections between students, families, schools, and communities• Promote academic success through greater understanding and interventionDrawing from more than 15 years of experience working with students and families, Carter-Cade uses poetry to bring attention to the thoughts, emotions, and challenges that are often left unspoken. The book contains more than 200 poems designed to spark conversations about behavioral, emotional, and learning-related struggles affecting children and young adults."Many students communicate their pain through behavior, withdrawal, frustration, or academic difficulties," said Carter-Cade. "My goal is to help educators, parents, and community members recognize those signals, start meaningful conversations, and better understand what may be happening beneath the surface."The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and the official website. Selected poems have also been released in musical format, expanding the message of mental health awareness and understanding through multiple platforms.As Duval County schools and communities continue to prioritize student well-being, resources such as Uplifting The Pain…Now provide opportunities to foster empathy, encourage communication, and strengthen support systems for students and families.For more information about Uplifting The Pain…Now, school presentations, professional development opportunities, speaking engagements, or community partnerships, please visit www.upliftingthepainnow.com Media Contact:Gail Carter-CadeAuthor, Educator, and Advocate Uplifting The Pain of Behavioral and Learning Styles Through Poetry…NowWebsite: www.upliftingthepainnow.com

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