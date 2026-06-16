Aethl Bio and The Pure Source Execute Definitive Manufacturing and Supply Agreement, Formalizing Long-Term Partnership

The definitive long-term agreement formalizes the partnership established in the companies’ April 2026 MOU, advancing Aethl toward commercial-scale production.

Pure Source is committed to building with us, and we’re excited about how our partnership will help advance Aethl’s mission of helping people heal deeply and live fully.” — Carmelo R. Montalvo

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aethl Bio, Inc., an emerging biomaterials company developing advanced platforms for wound care and wellness applications, today announced that it has executed a definitive Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (MSA) with The Pure Source, LLC, an FDA-registered contract manufacturer headquartered in Doral, Florida. The MSA establishes the terms for long-term, commercial-scale manufacturing of Aethl Bio’s proprietary products and formalizes the relationship the two organizations set out under their April 2026 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The agreement marks a substantive step forward in Aethl Bio’s commercial roadmap, advancing the collaboration from a preliminary framework to a durable, long-term manufacturing relationship. The MSA pairs Aethl Bio’s proprietary formulations and product vision with the Pure Source’s cGMP-certified, FDA-registered manufacturing infrastructure, quality systems, and operational depth, establishing the production foundation Aethl Bio will rely on as it scales toward commercialization.

“Executing a definitive agreement with a manufacturing partner that operates within an FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility gives us a robust operational foundation and de-risks our path to market,” said Carmelo R. Montalvo, Chief Executive Officer of Aethl Bio. “This is the partnership we set out to build, and it positions Aethl to continue to move with speed and confidence as we scale. Pure Source is committed to building with us, and we’re excited about how our partnership will help advance Aethl’s mission of helping people heal deeply and live fully.”

“This agreement codifies the quality systems, specifications, and manufacturing controls we need to produce at commercial scale,” said Dan Willis, Chief Technology Officer of Aethl Bio. “Pure Source has demonstrated the technical capability and the willingness to build to our requirements, and that gives us confidence in the foundation we’re putting in place.”

Pure Source echoed the enthusiasm surrounding the agreement.

"We're proud to formalize our partnership with Aethl Bio and to support the company as it advances toward commercialization," said Mark Kempin, VP of Sales at Pure Source. "We believe strongly in both the product vision and the broader category opportunity it represents, and we're committed to building a durable, high quality manufacturing relationship."

"At Pure Source, we have built a robust cGMP manufacturing environment designed to help emerging brands scale efficiently and confidently. We look forward to providing the quality, regulatory support, and manufacturing expertise needed to help bring Aethl Bio's vision to market," said Joel Meyerson, President of Pure Source.

Under the agreement, Aethl Bio retains full ownership of its intellectual property, formulations, and product specifications. The MSA is supported by companion agreements governing quality and supply, codifying a long-term partnership as Aethl Bio prepares for its next phase of growth and commercialization.

About Aethl Bio, Inc.

Aethl Bio, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based biomaterials company developing advanced platforms for wound care and wellness applications. Building on its proprietary Hydro-Activated Supersaturation platform, the company is advancing a portfolio of products across skin health, recovery, and wellness. Grounded in scientific rigor, regulatory discipline, and audacious innovation, Aethl Bio is guided by its mission to help people heal deeply and live fully.

About The Pure Source, LLC

The Pure Source, LLC is an FDA-registered drug establishment and cGMP-certified contract manufacturer founded in 1995. Headquartered in Doral, Florida, Pure Source specializes in the manufacturing of topical pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dietary supplements, serving both emerging and established brands with end-to-end formulation, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS REGARDING A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN AETHL BIO AND PURE SOURCE. THE MOU IS PRELIMINARY IN NATURE, WITH CERTAIN LIMITED PROVISIONS THAT ARE BINDING. IT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A DEFINITIVE MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT, AND THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WILL BE EXECUTED OR THAT THE CONTEMPLATED COLLABORATION WILL PROCEED ON THE TERMS DESCRIBED OR AT ALL. ACTUAL OUTCOMES MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED.

Mark Kempin

The Pure Source, LLC

+1 305-477-8111

info@thepuresource.com

www.linkedin.com/company/the-pure-source

www.facebook.com/p/The-Pure-Source-100063785321380

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