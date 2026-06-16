Ouros Jewels Launches Father’s Day Sale with 25% Off Men’s Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry

Fathers Day Jewelry Sale Ouros Jewels Brand Logo

Ouros Jewels launches its Father's Day Sale with 25% off men's lab grown diamond jewelry. Get a free solitaire diamond necklace on orders over $999.

Our Father's Day Sale is about recognizing the modern man and the evolving role jewelry plays in personal style” — said Vijay Sarkheliya, founder of Ouros Jewels

NEW YORK,NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limited-Time Event Features Savings on Men's Jewelry, Plus a Complimentary Solitaire Diamond Necklace on Orders Above $999Ouros Jewels has announced the launch of its Father’s Day Sale , offering customers 25% off its collection of men's lab-grown diamond jewelry. Designed for modern men who appreciate refined style and responsible luxury, the promotion includes men's rings, bracelets, necklaces, and signature statement pieces.The limited-time event arrives ahead of Father’s Day, providing shoppers with an opportunity to celebrate fathers, husbands, partners, and mentors with jewelry that combines contemporary design, exceptional craftsmanship, and sustainable sourcing. The sale is available online and across Ouros Jewels showrooms worldwide, including locations in New York, London, Dubai, and other international destinations.As men's jewelry continues to gain momentum in the luxury fashion space, consumers are increasingly seeking pieces that balance sophistication, individuality, and everyday wearability. Ouros Jewels’ Men's Diamond Jewelry Collection reflects this shift, offering versatile designs crafted with lab grown diamonds that deliver the brilliance of traditional diamonds while supporting a more sustainable future."Whether it's a diamond ring that becomes a daily signature piece, a bracelet that adds subtle sophistication, or a necklace that marks a meaningful milestone, our collection is designed to celebrate individuality while offering exceptional value through our direct-to-consumer model."The promotion highlights Ouros Jewels' commitment to accessible luxury. By operating through a direct-to-consumer approach, the brand eliminates many traditional retail markups, allowing customers to invest in premium-quality diamond jewelry at more competitive prices. Combined with the ethical and environmental advantages of lab-grown diamonds, the collection appeals to today's shoppers who prioritize both style and conscious purchasing decisions.Father's Day gifting trends continue to evolve beyond traditional accessories and experiences, with fine jewelry emerging as a meaningful category for commemorating important relationships. Men's diamond jewelry offers a lasting gift that carries both emotional and practical value, making it a distinctive option for those seeking something more personal than conventional Father's Day presents.During the promotional period, customers purchasing from the Men's Diamond Jewelry Collection will automatically receive the 25% discount at checkout. No coupon code is required. In addition, shoppers who spend more than $999 will receive a complimentary solitaire diamond necklace, adding even greater value to the celebration.Featured categories included in the sale are:• Men's Diamond Bracelets• Men's Diamond Necklaces• Men’s Diamond Earrings• Statement Jewelry for MenThe collection showcases a variety of styles ranging from understated and minimalist designs to bold pieces, allowing customers to select jewelry that complements different personalities and fashion preferences. Whether purchased as a Father's Day gift or as a personal style investment, each piece reflects Ouros Jewels' dedication to quality craftsmanship and modern luxury.The Father's Day Sale is now live and will continue through June 28, 2026. Customers can shop online or visit participating Ouros Jewels showrooms worldwide to explore the complete men's diamond jewelry collection and take advantage of the limited-time savings.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels is a fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamond jewelry that combines sustainable luxury with exceptional craftsmanship. Through its direct-to-consumer model, the company offers high-quality diamond jewelry at accessible prices while maintaining a commitment to ethical sourcing, innovation, and contemporary design. Ouros Jewels serves customers worldwide through its online platform and international showroom locations.

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