Notice of Board's Intent to Consider Purchase/Sale Agreement for Real Property

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers, 20 N. Main St, Rm 160, Brooksville, Florida, intends to consider a purchase agreement for the purchase of real estate in Hernando County, Florida and further described as:

Lot 34, Block 2, BROOKSVILLE MANOR, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 16, of the Public Records of Hernando County, Florida.

Parcel ID No.: R26 122 19 0070 0020 0340

Key No.: 11310

THIS PROPOSED PURCHASE/SALE AGREEMENT may be inspected by the public in the Hernando County Administrative Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive Brooksville, FL 34604, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., M-F, legal holidays excepted.

YOU HAVE A RIGHT to appear and be heard at this public meeting and/or to send any written objections to the County Commissioners at 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida 34604.

YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED that if any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board of County Commissioners, with respect to the subject matter of the hearing, that person will need to ensure a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED in the above matter are invited to attend and be heard.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Maryellen Waite, ADA Coordinator, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, FL 34604, telephone (352) 540-6452. If hearing impaired, please call 711 for assistance.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLORIDA

/s/ ___________________________ (SEAL)

Douglas Chorvat, Jr., Clerk

By: _____________________________

Deputy Clerk

Publish: June 16, 2026