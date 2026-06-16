Sharon Appelbaum Named Among Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2026 Women of Influence

Recognition highlights Appelbaum’s leadership in white collar criminal defense, government investigations, and high-stakes criminal litigation.

Sharon Appelbaum is a leading white collar criminal defense attorney whose work over the past year reflects a rare combination of courtroom advocacy, investigative strategy, and crisis management.” — Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California white collar criminal defense firm Appelbaum Law, P.C. announced that founding attorney, Sharon Appelbaum , has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2026 Women of Influence: Attorneys list. This annual recognition honors exceptional women attorneys whose legal skill, leadership, professional achievements, and contributions to the Los Angeles community have made a meaningful impact on the profession."Sharon Appelbaum is a leading white collar criminal defense attorney whose work over the past year reflects a rare combination of courtroom advocacy, investigative strategy, and crisis management," writes the Los Angeles Business Journal. "Her practice is defined by early intervention, strategic clarity, and the ability to change the trajectory of a case before it fully develops."The publication highlighted Appelbaum's representation of individuals and entities facing high-stakes federal and state investigations, as well as her recent success securing the dismissal of murder and conspiracy charges by challenging the prosecution's reliance on digital evidence. The profile also recognized her strategic approach to complex matters where legal exposure and reputational consequences are significant."Many clients come to us before charges are filed, when uncertainty is at its highest and the stakes are often life-changing," Appelbaum said. "Our role is to bring clarity to difficult situations, develop a strategic path forward, and protect our clients' futures. I am honored to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women in the legal profession."A former Manhattan prosecutor, Appelbaum represents clients in white collar criminal matters, government investigations, regulatory enforcement actions, and other complex criminal cases. Her practice includes allegations involving financial fraud, healthcare fraud, cyber-related offenses, money laundering, and public corruption.About Appelbaum Law, P.C.At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.com.

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