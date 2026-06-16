Harrisburg University Reduces Executive Session Travel Requirements for Graduate Students Beginning Fall 2026

New format cuts campus travel in half while preserving the immersive learning experience that supports working professionals and international students.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrisburg University of Science and Technology has announced a significant enhancement to its graduate-level Executive Session format, reducing on-campus attendance requirements beginning with the Fall 2026 intake.Under the new model, graduate students participating in Executive Session programs will attend one on-campus weekend per semester rather than the current requirement of two on-campus Saturdays per semester.The updated format will consist of a Saturday session from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and a Sunday session from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.The change reflects Harrisburg University's ongoing commitment to creating flexible and accessible educational pathways for working professionals and international students while maintaining the collaborative learning environment that has become a hallmark of the Executive Session experience.For graduate students balancing professional responsibilities, family commitments, and academic goals, reducing the number of required campus visits can provide meaningful savings in both travel time and expenses.International students enrolled in programs that incorporate experiential learning opportunities often travel significant distances to attend required on-campus sessions. By reducing attendance requirements while preserving face-to-face engagement with faculty and peers, Harrisburg University aims to make graduate education more manageable and cost-effective.The updated Executive Session format will continue to emphasize collaboration, networking, applied learning, and direct interaction with faculty members while offering greater convenience and flexibility.The enhancement comes at a time when universities across the country are evaluating ways to better serve adult learners seeking graduate degrees that fit alongside their professional careers.Graduate students today expect programs that deliver academic quality while recognizing the realities of work and life commitments. This update allows students to spend less time traveling and more time focused on their educational and professional goals.The new Executive Session format will take effect beginning with students entering Harrisburg University graduate programs in Fall 2026.About Harrisburg UniversityHarrisburg University of Science and Technology is a private, nonprofit university focused on science, technology, and innovation. The university offers career-focused graduate programs designed to prepare students for leadership roles in rapidly evolving industries through applied learning and industry engagement.About Howell Management Services (HMS)Howell Management Services (HMS) is an exclusive university partner specializing in graduate enrollment services for international students . HMS works with accredited U.S. universities to assist students with admissions guidance, program selection, experiential learning opportunities, credential evaluations, visa-related information, and enrollment support. Through partnerships with universities across the United States, HMS helps students identify graduate programs aligned with their academic and professional goals.For more information, visit www.howellmgmt.com

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