7 End-to-End Processes, 23% IT Cost Reduction, 40% Waste Eliminated: BPX Transforms UK's Leading Tea Manufacturer

With the SAP ECC 2027 cutoff approaching and sustainability disclosure tightening, consumer goods makers must rationalise IT and strip out operational waste.

Migrating a messy estate just buys you the same chaos at a higher licence fee. Fix the process first, then the platform pays for itself.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the IT estate meant to streamline your operations is quietly inflating costs while the same blockers keep resurfacing across every process? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company that has modeled more than 1,500 business processes for global enterprises, today detailed the outcomes of an end-to-end transformation for a FTSE-listed tea and beverage leader spanning seven core processes and nine lines of business. The engagement tracks a wider shift, as consumer goods firms confront the SAP ECC 2027 cutoff and mounting sustainability scrutiny with leaner IT estates and tighter process governance.The program reduced IT costs by 23% through rationalisation, lifted process adherence by 62%, and eliminated 40% of waste-generating process steps. Across all seven end-to-end processes and nine lines of business, BPX surfaced more than 1,500 discrete blockers and realigned IT to the business in each one.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄The SAP maintenance period for ECC and Business Suite 7 ends when support dwindles, and there is also the rising price of inactivity. According to a McKinsey study, 70% of transformation efforts fail to meet expectations. In industry figures, it appears that about 39% of ECC clients have already purchased licenses for 𝗦/𝟰𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 , but migrations take from 18 to 36 months, and delayed efforts mean limited time with little room for errors. They follow predictably when enterprises carry process disorder and IT sprawl into the new platform untouched, then pay more to fix it on the far side of go-live.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱-> IT Cost Reduction: Rationalising the application estate cut recurring IT spend by 23%, freeing budget for migration and reinvestment.-> Waste Elimination: BPX retired 40% of waste-generating process steps across the operating model.-> Process Adherence: Standardisation lifted adherence to defined processes by 62%.-> Blocker Discovery: Process analysis surfaced of more than 1,500 distinct blockers slowing day-to-day execution.-> End-to-End Coverage: The program redesigned 7 end-to-end processes from source to settlement.-> Business Line Reach: Redesigned ways of working landed across 9 lines of business under one operating model.-> IT-Business Alignment: BPX realigned IT to business priorities across all 7 end-to-end processes.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The 2027 deadline has turned IT rationalisation from a technical chore into a board-level question for consumer goods. Enterprises that clean up processes and shrink IT sprawl before they migrate reach S/4HANA on a leaner, cheaper footing. Those that delay carry duplicated systems and unresolved blockers into a platform that exposes every one of them, at a higher run rate. Acting now converts a forced migration into a planned cost takeout; waiting converts it into a premium maintenance bill and a timeline with no slack.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 and integrated Toolchain Implementation across 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 , SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

What is SAP Signavio used for?‪@SAP‬ ‪@SAPSignavio‬

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.