Young Author Amelie Anastasia Releases 'Shelter Dogs' to Support Animal Shelters

Shafer Stedron, MD, Neurologist, Jay Shetty Certified Life Coach, and Founder of Little House of Dreams Publishing House and Little House of Dreams Entertainment. Photo Credit: Stephanie Baker

Mother-Daughter Book Project Supports Shelter Adoption Efforts Following $9,000 Raised for the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society

Every dog in Shelter Dogs has a story worth sharing. I hope readers enjoy meeting these animals and feel inspired to support shelter pets in their own communities.” — Amelie Anastasia

PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 12-year-old author and philanthropist Amelie Anastasia is releasing Shelter Dogs on July 21, 2026, through Little House of Dreams Publishing. Inspired by stories of adopted animals from across the country, the children's book was written by Anastasia and hand-illustrated by her mother, Shafer Stedron, MD. 100% of profits from the book will support animal shelters and adoption efforts.

Stedron says, "Shelter Dogs began with Amelie's desire to help animals and share their stories. We're encouraging families to consider adoption while supporting the shelters and rescue organizations that give animals a second chance. This project shows how storytelling can help create awareness while making a meaningful impact in local communities."

Shelter Dogs is Anastasia's fourth published book and continues her commitment to animal welfare and philanthropy. Ahead of the book's release, she helped raise $9,000 for the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, supporting its efforts to care for animals and connect them with permanent homes.

The project grew from Anastasia's passion for animal advocacy and her desire to encourage families to consider shelter adoption. Over a two-year period, she and Stedron collected stories inspired by adopted pets and worked together to bring them to life through original illustrations and storytelling.

Anastasia says, "Every dog in Shelter Dogs has a story worth sharing. I hope readers enjoy meeting these animals and feel inspired to support shelter pets in their own communities."

A hometown book launch celebration will take place Aug. 13, 2026, at Ruff Life Outfitters in Petoskey, Michigan. Representatives from the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society will participate in the event and bring adoptable rescue animals. Book sales from the event will support the local shelter.

Anastasia will also appear as a featured author and panelist at the Building a Culture of Reading in Your Classroom on Aug. 8, 2026, at Barnes & Noble in Portland, Oregon. She will appear alongside Tony Buttino, Emmy Award-winning co-creator of Reading Rainbow, who endorsed Shelter Dogs and praised its message of hope, healing and second chances for shelter animals.

The release also reflects the mission of Little House of Dreams Publishing, which helps authors share meaningful stories with readers of all ages. Stedron continues that work through upcoming publishing projects, including the anticipated release of The Boy and His Electric Guitar, the sequel to her award-winning children's book The Boy and His Brightly Colored Blocks.

To learn more about Shelter Dogs and upcoming events, visit www.littlehouseofdreamspublishing.com.

About Little House of Dreams Publishing

Little House of Dreams Publishing is an independent publishing company based in Petoskey, Michigan, founded by Shafer Stedron, MD, neurologist, author and founder of Little House of Dreams Entertainment, LLC. The company works with authors of all ages to help transform ideas into published books through collaborative support in writing, editing, illustration and publication. With a special focus on empowering young authors, Little House of Dreams Publishing is committed to helping storytellers develop their voices, share meaningful stories and connect with readers. Through children's literature, educational initiatives and mission-driven publishing projects, the company encourages creativity, literacy and the belief that every story has the power to make a difference. Learn more at www.littlehouseofdreamspublishing.com or www.drshaferstedronova.com.

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