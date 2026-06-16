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The Living Urn Expands Its Cremation Jewelry Offering with the Forever Collection

Cremation Bracelet

Forever Collection - Cremation Bracelet

Heart Cremation Bracelet with Ashes

The company is excited to introduce its latest high quality cremation jewelry line that incorporates the ashes of a loved one or pet into the piece.

We’re excited about expanding our industry-leading keepsake offering with these unique high quality cremation jewelry pieces...”
— Mark Brewer, President
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to introduce the Forever Collection. This unique jewelry line includes the Forever Bracelet, a premium cord cremation bracelet that comes with either a heart, cross, or cylinder charm that holds ashes, and the Forever Cross Pendant that is offered in either gold, silver, or black and holds a small portion of a loved one’s ashes. The company expects to expand this premium collection over the coming months with a multi-color steel bar pendant and other unique high-quality options.

Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited about expanding our industry-leading keepsake offering with these unique high quality cremation jewelry pieces. This gives families even more options on how to honor a loved one or pet and lets them take a part of them wherever they go.”

Brewer continues, “We believe our new Forever Collection will be a popular option among families and our funeral home partners. Our design team is working on expanding this collection and we expect new and unique jewelry options will be introduced over the coming months.”

About The Living Urn

Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, Living Stones, cremation stones that are handmade by skilled artisans, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

E. Thomas
Biolife, LLC
+1 800-495-7022
email us here

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The Living Urn Expands Its Cremation Jewelry Offering with the Forever Collection

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