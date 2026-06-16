Burglar Alarm Systems Market Revenue To Cross $9.38 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

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The Business Research Company's Burglar Alarm Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The burglar alarm systems market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing security concerns globally. As urbanization intensifies and technology advances, the demand for effective burglary prevention solutions continues to rise. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors influencing its expansion, regional dynamics, and the key trends shaping its future.

Projected Growth Trajectory of the Burglar Alarm Systems Market

The burglar alarm systems market has expanded notably in recent years and is expected to continue on this upward path. Market value is forecasted to increase from $6.32 billion in 2025 to $6.78 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This historical growth has been driven by greater adoption of residential security solutions, escalating urban crime rates, expansion in commercial infrastructure, early adoption of basic motion detection technologies, and the wider availability of affordable alarm components.

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Strong Market Expansion Expected Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $9.38 billion by 2030, reflecting a faster CAGR of 8.5%. This accelerated growth will be fueled by a transition toward smart home ecosystems, increased use of AI-powered security analytics, the growth of cloud-based alarm management systems, rising demand for wireless alarm devices, and a growing emphasis on remote monitoring of properties. Key trends anticipated during this period include AI-enabled threat detection, broader integration of smart sensors, more sophisticated cloud monitoring platforms, mobile-controlled security applications, and innovations in hybrid alarm system designs.

Understanding Burglar Alarm Systems and Their Purpose

A burglar alarm system consists of interconnected electronic devices intended to identify unauthorized access to a property and alert either authorities or the owner. These systems serve as a deterrent against criminal activity and help protect property by enabling a swift response to security breaches, thereby minimizing the risk of theft or damage.

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Crime Rates as a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the burglar alarm systems market is the rise in crime rates. Crime rates quantify how often criminal incidents occur within a specific area or timeframe. Burglar alarms play a crucial role in deterring such crimes by detecting break-ins and promptly notifying responders to prevent successful burglaries. For example, data released in July 2023 by the Office for National Statistics, a government agency in the UK, shows that in England and Wales there were 191,490 home burglaries recorded in 2023, with London alone reporting 37,466 burglaries. This increase in criminal activity directly supports demand for burglar alarm systems.

Regional Market Overview of Burglar Alarm Systems

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the burglar alarm systems market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to achieve the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The market analysis covers several key territories including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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