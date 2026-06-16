Foshan Yuantian Mattress Machinery Expands Global Reach with Advanced Automated Solutions

YUANTIAN’s high-speed mattress sewing machine Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-4B Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-7B Double Layer Automatic Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-6 YT-WB-6 Double Layer Automatic Tape Edge Machine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foshan Yuantian Bedding Machinery Co., Ltd. , a specialized manufacturer established in 1982, continues to drive the automation of mattress production lines globally through its comprehensive research, development, and manufacturing capabilities.Company OverviewEstablished in 1982 and headquartered in Lishui Town, Nanhai District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, Foshan Yuantian Bedding Machinery Co., Ltd. (known globally as YUANTIAN) operates a 20-hectare industrial park featuring 150,000 square meters of high-standard production facilities. Over its 43-year history, the enterprise has focused on the research, development, production, sales, and service of mattress machinery and spring mattresses.As one of the early national standard-setting units in the Chinese mattress machinery industry, YUANTIAN employs over 100 people and hosts a provincial-level R&D center and a postdoctoral workstation. The company has transitioned from a single-machine manufacturer to a complete service provider offering digital production line solutions for the mattress manufacturing industry. Its operational infrastructure is supported by digital management tools, including ERP, PDM, and MES systems, which monitor the manufacturing process from raw materials to finished products.YUANTIAN Factory BuildingProducts & ServicesYUANTIAN designs and manufactures 146 models of bedding machinery across eight major series, focusing on production efficiency, mechanical stability, and automated operation. Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-3AThe Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-3A is designed for efficient edge sewing, featuring a productivity rate of 15 seconds per unit. Weighing approximately 690 kg, this machine accommodates mattress thicknesses ranging from 50 mm to 430 mm. It is equipped with an automatic table-lifting range of up to 400 mm and an adjustable working angle of 35° to 55°, allowing operators to configure the machine based on specific mattress dimensions. With a maximum rotating speed of 2000 RPM, it provides a stable and consistent sewing process for standard mattresses in various production environments.Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-4BThe Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-4B is engineered to handle heavier and thicker mattresses, offering a production capacity of 12 to 18 pieces per hour. It accommodates mattress thicknesses between 50 mm and 450 mm, with a standard weight capacity of up to 75 kg, which can be customized to support over-weight mattresses up to 500 kg. Operating at a maximum rotating speed of 2000 RPM (100U) or 3000 RPM (PUFF), this 1300 kg machine uses a 4.2 kW power supply and requires an air pressure of 0.6 to 0.8 MPa to ensure precise cornering and binding.Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-7BWith a robust total weight of approximately 2000 kg, the YT-WB-7B is a heavy-duty tape edge machine designed for high-volume manufacturing environments. It achieves a productivity rate of 12 to 18 pieces per hour and handles mattress thicknesses from 50 mm to 400 mm. Technical specifications include a 6.3 kW power rating, a table size of 4180 x 2210 x 900 mm, and a maximum rotating speed of 2500 RPM (180U-S) or 3000 RPM (Y-190-S PUFF). Like the 4B model, it can be customized to process over-weight mattresses up to 500 kg under an operating air pressure of 0.6 to 0.8 MPa. Double Layer Automatic Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-6For large-scale automated workshops, the Double Layer Automatic Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-6 represents an integrated production line solution. Measuring 22,000 x 4000 x 1500 mm and weighing approximately 19,000 kg, this double-layer system delivers a productivity rate of 160 pieces per 8-hour shift. It supports mattress sizes from 1200 x 900 mm up to 2200 x 2000 mm, with thicknesses between 50 mm and 450 mm. The machine operates on a total power of 13 kW and utilizes an air pressure of 0.6 to 0.8 MPa to automate the flipping and tape-edging processes, reducing physical labor and streamlining assembly line flow.YT-WB-6 Double Layer Automatic Tape Edge MachineDouble Layer Automatic Tape Edge Machine YT-WB-6AThe YT-WB-6A is another high-capacity double-layer tape edge machine, offering an output of 25 to 40 units per hour. It features a puppy transmission speed of 25 to 30 meters per minute and an adjustable sewing head angle from 30° to 75° to optimize stitching precision across different materials. The system operates with a total power of 8.5 kW, handles thicknesses from 50 mm to 400 mm, and is designed to fit into automated assembly lines with dimensions of 6550 x 4000 x 3850 mm.YT-PJ-2A Automatic Mattress Spraying LineTo streamline the assembly of multi-layer mattresses, the YT-PJ-2A provides automated hot-melt glue application. The system features six glue spray guns and two glue pumps, working in straight-line, S-shape, or interrupted gluing patterns. It processes mattresses up to 2100 x 2200 mm with a maximum height of 390 mm. With a 40-liter melting box capacity and 17 kW total power, the line achieves an efficiency rate of 7 to 105 seconds per working layer, ensuring fast and uniform bonding of cotton, felt, and fabric.YT-PJ-2D Automatic Mattress Glue Spraying LineThe YT-PJ-2D is a 6-ton automated spraying system designed for diverse bedding materials. It utilizes two to six glue spray guns and two glue pumps to apply adhesive across mattress sizes ranging from 900 x 1800 mm to 2100 x 2200 mm. Operating at a total power of 17 kW and an air pressure of 0.6 to 0.8 MPa, this system matches the PJ-2A’s efficiency of 7 to 105 seconds per layer, facilitating continuous production in high-capacity manufacturing facilities.YT-HF-9 Multi-Needle Quilting MachineFor fabric preparation, the YT-HF-9 offers high-speed multi-needle quilting with a productivity rate of 80 to 300 meters per hour. Operating at rotation speeds of 600 to 1300 RPM, the machine supports a sewing width of 2450 mm and a maximum sewing thickness of 80 mm. It weighs 5500 kg, operates on 8.5 kW of power, and allows stitch lengths to be adjusted from 3 mm to 8 mm, making it suitable for thick mattress panels and covers.YT-DZHF-2 Single Needle Quilting MachineDesigned for detailed and complex patterns, the YT-DZHF-2 single-needle machine operates at speeds between 1500 and 2500 RPM, delivering a productivity rate of 80 to 240 meters per hour. It features a sewing width of 2400 mm and handles thicknesses up to 80 mm. With a total weight of 3500 kg and an 8 kW power requirement, it provides adjustable stitch lengths of 2 mm to 6 mm, offering high precision for custom mattress designs.YT-CJ-4 Fabric Slitting MachineCompleting the fabric preparation phase, the YT-CJ-4 fabric slitting machine cuts quilted materials up to 50 mm thick. It accommodates a maximum cutting width of 2400 mm and can slit materials into strips as narrow as 40 mm. Operating with an air supply of 0.6 to 0.8 MPa and weighing approximately 900 kg, this machine provides clean, consistent cuts essential for subsequent flanging and tape-edging operations.Quality Control and Regulatory ComplianceYUANTIAN operates under the ISO 9001 Quality Management System and the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System. The company’s manufacturing processes are managed digitally through ERP, PDM, and MES systems, achieving a finished-product qualification rate of 99.95%. The quality assurance framework comprises a full-process inspection protocol:1.Raw Material Inspection: Verification of incoming steel, electrical components, and transmission parts.2.Three-Level Component Testing: Key parts undergo primary, secondary, and final QC checks for precision, hardness, and durability.3.Complete Machine Testing: Every finished machine undergoes a 24-hour no-load and load test to verify operational stability, noise control, and safety.4.Export-Specialized Inspection: Overseas orders undergo additional anti-corrosion, moisture-proof, and shipping-adaptability tests, with fumigated wooden packaging to meet international customs requirements.Market Reach and Application ScenariosYUANTIAN products serve both the Chinese domestic market and international markets, with exports accounting for 60% of total sales. The company’s machinery is exported to 110 countries and regions across Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania.Typical application scenarios include mass-production factories for home and hotel mattresses, automated production lines for large furniture manufacturers, and upgrading projects for export-oriented factories.YUANTIAN Customer CooperationIn South America, clients such as MOVEIS K1 LTDA utilize YUANTIAN’s high-speed sewing heads and touch-screen controls to manage daily outputs and simplify parameter switching. Similarly, in Vietnam, HANVICO has partnered with YUANTIAN for over 20 years, transitioning its operations from semi-automated setups to fully integrated intelligent production lines.Global Service Policy and OperationsThe company supports its global customer base with an end-to-end service structure. Pre-sales support includes customized factory layout planning and capacity consulting. During the sales phase, technical engineers are deployed for on-site installation, commissioning, and operator training, accompanied by multilingual manuals.The global after-sales policy includes: - A 1-year warranty on complete machines (excluding wearing parts). - 24-hour remote support via a cloud-based equipment management platform for remote diagnosis, fault alarms, and software upgrades. - A global service network featuring on-site engineers in Southeast Asia and South Asia, alongside localized distributors and dispatched technicians for the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. - Spare parts warehouses located globally and centrally in China to ensure rapid component delivery.Payment terms are structured to accommodate international transactions, accepting T/T (30% deposit, balance before shipment), irrevocable L/C at sight for large-volume orders, and negotiable D/P or D/A for long-term partners. Shipping methods include sea freight (FCL/LCL), air freight for urgent parts, land transport for neighboring countries (such as Vietnam, Myanmar, and Kazakhstan), and multimodal transport.Vision and Industrial TrendsAs the bedding industry shifts toward automation and digital integration, YUANTIAN focuses on developing intelligent, high-efficiency machinery that reduces labor dependency and energy consumption. The company invests in continuous R&D, launching two to three new products annually to address emerging manufacturing demands, such as the growth of e-commerce mattress brands requiring rapid, automated packaging and assembly. By integrating cloud diagnostics and modular production-line upgrades, YUANTIAN aims to support manufacturers in transitioning from traditional setups to smart factories.Foshan Yuantian Bedding Machinery Co., Ltd. continues to establish itself as a key supplier in the global mattress manufacturing supply chain. Through its technical standards, comprehensive quality control, and localized global support, the company provides reliable, long-term operational value to furniture manufacturers worldwide.

Yuantian Automatic Mattress Tape Edge Banding Production Line, intelligent and automatic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.