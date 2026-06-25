Financial Audits for Small Businesses Key to Long-Term Health

Small business owner reviews financial records in preparation for a financial audit. Viva Capital Funding Logo

By equipping business leaders with insights and uncovering hidden issues, financial audits are vital to business stability, industry insiders say.

Financial audits are often viewed in a negative light by small business owners. However, recurring internal audits serve as a crucial safeguard that can empower leaders to make informed decisions.” — Greg DiDonna, President and Partner of Viva Capital

EL PASO , TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading invoice factoring company Viva Capital says financial audits for small businesses are essential to business stability and long-term financial health, yet are often overlooked. Additional details are available in “ Financial Audits for Small Businesses: Key Benefits and How to Prepare, ” now live on VivaCF.net.SMALL BUSINESSES WITHOUT RECURRING FINANCIAL AUDITS AT RISKCommon small business practices, paired with a lack of audits, often put the financial health of small businesses at risk.> Manual Processes Common: More than half of all small businesses still usespreadsheets for financial management, a practice that increases errors.> Errors Are Common: One-third of accountants make several financial errors per week.> Mistakes Impact Longevity: Five percent of businesses fail due to poor bookkeeping.> Financial and Resource Management a Barrier to Success: More than half of all smallbusinesses say poor financial or resource management is holding them back.“Financial audits are often viewed in a negative light by small business owners,” explains Greg DiDonna, President and Partner of Viva Capital. “However, recurring internal audits serve as a crucial safeguard that can empower leaders to make informed decisions.”FINANCIAL AUDITS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES CREATE CLARITYDiDonna notes that internal financial audits lay the groundwork for stability and growth in multiple ways.> Improved Recordkeeping: When teams understand an audit is coming, recordkeepingoften improves.> Stronger Decision-Making: With more accurate data available, leaders are betterequipped to make decisions that support business objectives.> Preparation for Financing and Growth: When audits are addressed internally, thebusiness is better prepared for external audits, which are often required with traditionalfinancing.“Factoring, which unlocks capital tied up in B2B invoices, can also serve as a gateway to financing,” DiDonna adds. “Although common business documents are still required, a full audit isn’t usually necessary."Those interested in learning more about invoice factoring or who want to request a complimentary quote from Viva Capital may do so by visiting VivaCF.net.ABOUT VIVAFounded in 1999 in El Paso, Texas, and often regarded as one of the best factoring companies, Viva Capital Funding helps B2B businesses of all types accelerate cash flow through specialized funding solutions like invoice factoring, accounts receivable financing, and asset-based lending. Their simple qualification process makes it easy for small and mid-sized companies to secure vital funding, even without credit or time in business. Additional information is available at VivaCF.net.

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