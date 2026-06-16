The Conveyancing Shop Confirms Compliance with New Australian AML & CTF Laws Being Introduced on 1st July 2026

The Conveyancing Shop

On 1st July 2026, Australia introduces new Anti-Money Laundering & Counter-Terrorism Financing laws. The Conveyancing Shop confirms compliance with these laws.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 1990, The Conveyancing Shop has proudly served the New South Wales community for over 35 years, becoming a trusted name in property transactions in the region. What began as a small office with a handful of dedicated professionals has grown into a respected institution in the conveyancing industry, while still maintaining a commitment to personalised service and client satisfaction in all conveyancing matters.From 1 July 2026, new entities will come under Australian AML & CTF regulations. This includes services recognised domestically and globally as high-risk for criminal exploitation. Legislation now Include services provided by real estate professionals, dealers in precious stones and metals, lawyers, conveyancers, accountants, trust and company service providers.The Conveyancing Shop is a licensed conveyancer in NSW and manages the legal transfer of property ownership, ensuring a secure, compliant, and stress-free transaction. They manage complex paperwork, contract reviews, title searches, local council checks, and coordinate the final settlement, protecting their clients from legal pitfalls and costly mistakes.About The Conveyancing ShopThe Conveyancing Shop was established in 1990 and has proudly served the New South Wales community since then, becoming a trusted name in property transactions in the region. What began as a small office with a handful of dedicated professionals has grown over the past 35 years into a respected institution in the conveyancing industry, while still maintaining a commitment to personalised service and client satisfaction in all conveyancing matters.To learn more about The Conveyancing Shop, visit their website here: https://conveyancingshop.com.au

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