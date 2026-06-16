EMILL Stockwerk and Kraftwerk Single Malt Whiskies from Germany Win Gold at World Spirits Challenge 2026

Baden-Württemberg’s EMILL Stockwerk and Kraftwerk Single Malt Whiskies have each won Gold in the Single Malt Whisky category at the World Spirits Challenge 2026

KAPPELRODECK, GERMANY, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two EMILL Single Malt Whiskies from Emil Scheibel Black Forest Distillery have each earned Gold medals in the Single Malt Whisky category at the World Spirits Challenge 2026.

The World Spirits Challenge is a premier global blind tasting competition that evaluates spirits based on appearance, aroma, taste, and finish through rigorous assessment by expert judges. Both EMILL expressions stood out for their quality and distinctive character.

EMILL Stockwerk Single Malt Whisky (46% ABV, 5 years) presents a medium amber color with bright clarity and rich legs. Its expressive nose offers notes of mango, dried apricot, caramel, vanilla, and a gentle hint of smoke. Slender yet expressive on the palate, it delivers a well-integrated profile of fruit, confectionery sweetness, and oak influence. The finish is long and persistent.

EMILL Kraftwerk Single Malt Whisky (58.7% ABV, 5 years) also shows medium amber with bright clarity. The nose is expressive with dried apricot, caramel, and gentle baking spice. Full-flavored and intense on the palate, it brings caramel and vanilla across a broad, structured profile. The finish is long and complex.

Both whiskies are crafted at the historic Scheibel Whisky Mühle in Kappelrodeck, in the heart of Germany's Black Forest. EMILL represents the distillery's commitment to producing characterful single malts using traditional methods combined with regional expertise. Aged for five years, these expressions highlight the versatility of German whisky and the unique influence of local oak and craftsmanship.

The World Spirits Challenge provides valuable recognition for outstanding spirits, with winners gaining enhanced visibility among trade professionals and consumers worldwide.

EMILL Single Malt Whiskies are available through the distillery's online shop and select international partners. For more information, visit https://www.scheibel-brennerei.de/en/emill-whisky/.

About Emil Scheibel Black Forest Distillery

Emil Scheibel Schwarzwald-Brennerei, located in Kappelrodeck, has a long tradition of producing premium spirits in the Black Forest region. The EMILL whisky range is distilled and matured in the historic Scheibel mill, offering distinctive single malts that combine German precision with innovative character.

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