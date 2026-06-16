Grand Coteau Driver Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in Lafayette Parish

Carencro– On June 14, 2026, just after 9:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Louisiana Interstate 49 Service Road near Turf Lane. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Rene Vargas of Carencro.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Vargas was driving an electric scooter on I-49 Service Road traveling south. At the same time, a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling south on I-49 Service Road behind Vargas. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford struck Vargas on the electric scooter from behind and fled the scene.

Vargas sustained fatal injuries and died on scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Vargas and submitted for analysis.

Through investigative means, detectives identified 20-year-old Malachi Thibodeaux of Grand Coteau as the driver of the Ford at the time of the crash. Louisiana State Police Troopers and Detectives arrested and booked Malachi Thibodeaux in Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law (LRS 32:300.1.1) requires electric low-speed scooter operators to ride safely by traveling with traffic, keeping at least one hand on the handlebars, and operating scooters equipped with functioning brakes and proper lighting. Riders must obey all traffic laws and may not operate on highways with speed limits greater than 35 mph. Helmets are required for riders under 17 and encouraged for all operators. Louisiana State Police also thanks the community for its assistance in this investigation, as an anonymous tip was instrumental in identifying the suspect involved in the hit-and-run crash, demonstrating the important role public cooperation plays in promoting public safety and helping hold offenders accountable.

Contact Information:

Trooper Monique Lavergne

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop I

Office: 337-262-5880

[email protected]