Cole Mueller's Thriller 'Bulldogs' Begins Production June 22 in Los Angeles

"Bulldogs" Teaser

High-concept detective thriller assembles all-star cast as principal photography prepares to commence across Southern California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Principal photography is set to commence on June 22, 2026, for "Bulldogs", the upcoming feature film written and directed by Cole Mueller. The independent crime thriller will film on location throughout Los Angeles and Southern California.

Described as a detective thriller with a high-concept twist, "Bulldogs" follows a decorated Los Angeles Sheriff's Department detective who agrees to let his filmmaker ex-wife document the reopening of a notorious cold case. As the investigation unfolds, the lines between truth, obsession, and storytelling begin to blur, leading both the detective and the filmmakers into increasingly dangerous territory.

The production is currently assembling a cast of acclaimed actors and rising stars, with official casting announcements expected in the coming days. Industry insiders describe the project as a commercially driven genre film that combines suspense, mystery, and psychological thrills with a contemporary true-crime sensibility.

The launch of "Bulldogs" comes at a time when independent genre filmmaking continues to demonstrate significant audience demand worldwide. Recent breakout successes such as "Obsession" and "Backrooms" have generated a combined global box office gross exceeding $548 million, highlighting the growing appetite for original thriller and suspense-driven storytelling. "Bulldogs" is positioned to appeal to a similar audience while delivering its own distinctive cinematic experience.

Executive Produced by Sade Katarina and her Effloresce Entertainment, the film is expected to make additional announcements regarding cast, production partners, and distribution plans throughout the summer.

For updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, follow the film's official Instagram page:

Instagram: @bulldogsfilm

www.instagram.com/bulldogsfilm



Film Information

Title: Bulldogs

Written and Directed By: Cole Mueller

Genre: Crime Thriller / Mystery

Production Company: Effloresce Entertainment

Principal Photography: Begins June 22, 2026

Filming Location: Los Angeles, California

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