Obsidian North Partners Ends Marketing Guesswork — Helping Brands Move With Intention, Launching Today

Obsidian North Partners, LLC — a strategic marketing consultancy based in Hudson, WI, serving clients nationally.

Before recommending a dollar of spend, the Hudson, WI firm talks to customers, prospects, and vendors directly. FairBuild.ai is the founding client.

What Megan and I share is an insistence on understanding the customer before anything else happens. It sounds obvious. It is shockingly rare.” — Cheryl Lewis, Senior Advisor, Obsidian North Partners

HUDSON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obsidian North Partners Declares an End to Marketing GuessworkLaunching today — because brands should move with intention. FairBuild.ai Named as Founding ClientObsidian North Partners, LLC today announced its official launch. The firm has a message for founders, CEOs, and C-suite leadership: the best marketing decisions start with the right questions -- and most companies never get around to asking them.The problem isn’t commitment. It’s process. Strategy gets built and budgets get spent before anyone has developed the customer understanding that drives real engagement. Obsidian North Partners was founded to change that.Before the firm develops a strategy, writes a word, or recommends a dollar of spend, it goes directly to the people who matter most - current customers, lost prospects, vendors, board members — and builds the customer understanding that makes everything downstream more effective. What comes back almost never matches what the client assumed going in. That gap is where marketing budgets disappear. It is also where opportunities percolate.“We have never walked into an engagement where the internal assumptions about the customer matched what customers actually said when someone took the time to ask. That gap is almost always where the marketing problem lives - and where the real work begins.” Megan Cosgrove , Co-Founder & Managing Member, Obsidian North PartnersCosgrove brings decades of senior marketing leadership across construction, building materials, life sciences, pharmaceutical, AI-powered SaaS, and retail — industries where sophisticated buyers see through marketing that isn’t grounded in genuine customer understanding.She built Obsidian North Partners to operate the same way she has always worked -with a partner who brings a fundamentally different vantage point.Co-Founder, Cheryl Lewis is a senior marketing executive, former practicing attorney and CPA, and serial entrepreneur. Lewis continues in her role as Chief Operating Officer of FairBuild.ai, bringing to Obsidian North a practitioner’s credibility earned across the table, in the field, and in the boardroom - the kind that is difficult to replicate and impossible to fake.“What Megan and I share is an insistence on understanding the customer before anything else happens. It sounds obvious. It is shockingly rare. And when you get it right, everything downstream gets easier — the positioning, the messaging, the spend decisions. The results speak for themselves.”— Cheryl Lewis, Co-Founder & Managing Member, Obsidian North PartnersThe firm draws on a curated network of specialists across digital strategy, public relations, content development, design, marketing technology, SEO, and paid media — engaged selectively and always directed from a single strategic center, so execution never drifts from intent.The firm’s founding client is FairBuild.ai, an AI-powered contract review platform serving construction subcontractors and material suppliers. Based in Hudson, WI, Obsidian North Partners serves clients throughout the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro and nationally and is currently accepting new engagements.obsidiannorthpartners.comAbout Obsidian North PartnersObsidian North Partners, LLC is a strategic marketing consultancy that partners with founders and senior leadership to build marketing programs grounded in genuine customer understanding and rigorous strategic thinking. The firm serves clients in technology, professional services, and specialized industry sectors. True North isn’t found. It’s built.MEDIA CONTACTMegan CosgroveFounder & Managing MemberObsidian North Partnersmegan@obsidiannorthpartners.com | 612.845.3618###

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