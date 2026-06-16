Floating Bathroom Vanity Modland INC 36-Inch Fluted Solid Wood Bathroom Vanity Dimensions cUPC Product Listing Certification Fluted Solid Wood Luxury Gold Bathroom Vanity

Factory-Direct Bathroom Vanities with US&Malaysia Dual Production–Local Warehousing Across America, cUPC/NSF Certified, Serving Contractors&Builders Since 2016

CALIFORNIA, GUANGDONG, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mod-land Strengthens North American B2B Supply Chain with Localized Bathroom Vanity Solutions Modland INC has expanded its localized supply chain model to provide builders, contractors, and developers in the United States with factory-direct bathroom vanities and fixtures.Company OverviewFounded in 2016, Modland INC has developed into a specialized manufacturer and project solution provider in the global bathroom vanity sector. With its operational headquarters in Anaheim, California (1301 State College Blvd, Units C & D), the company operates under the registered brand ‘Mod-land.’ Over its years of operation, the company has structured its business around the specific demands of the North American construction, remodeling, and hospitality markets.Rather than relying solely on traditional export models, Mod-land utilizes a dual production base strategy with manufacturing facilities located in both the United States and Malaysia. This dual-base setup is designed to mitigate tariff risks, ensure supply chain resilience, and maintain consistent output quality. To support its B2B clientele, which primarily consists of builders, contractors, and developers, Mod-land maintains more than ten local warehouses across the United States alongside a dedicated local showroom. This infrastructure enables the company to offer a hybrid supply model combining local stock availability with factory-direct manufacturing.The organization employs a professional team of approximately 30 specialists focused on research, design, and logistics. Mod-land’s development capabilities span a wide range of bathroom and kitchen fixtures, including bathroom cabinets, showers, faucets, and related hardware. To ensure regulatory compliance and product safety in the North American market, the company’s plumbing fixture fittings and components carry the cUPC Product Listing Certification (Certificate No. MC-13485), and its faucet cartridges are certified under the NSF Listing of Safe Drinking Water Products (Certificate No. C0044104).Products & ServicesMod-land’s product portfolio focuses on high-durability materials, utilizing solid wood, multi-layer plywood, natural marble countertops, and undermount porcelain basins. All cabinets undergo a multi-layer polyurethane (PU) lacquer finishing process to ensure resistance to moisture and wear in high-humidity environments. Below are the key products in Mod-land’s current portfolio:1. 36-Inch Fluted Solid Wood Luxury Gold Bathroom Vanity (SKU: VA3620V16WH)This modern freestanding vanity features a white cabinet constructed from a combination of solid wood and plywood, finished with a high-durability PU lacquer. Measuring 36 inches W x 22 inches D x 35.4 inches H and weighing 178 lbs, it is designed for medium-sized residential bathrooms. The unit features a premium marble countertop with a rectangular undermount porcelain sink. It is pre-drilled for an 8-inch widespread faucet installation. The fluted exterior design combined with gold accents provides a contemporary aesthetic, while the solid wood construction addresses the durability concerns typical of high-humidity bathroom environments.36-Inch Fluted Solid Wood Bathroom Vanity Dimensions2. 48-Inch Fluted Solid Wood Luxury Gold Bathroom Vanity (SKU: VA4820V16BK)Designed for larger single-sink installations, this 48 inches W x 22 inches D x 35.4 inches H freestanding vanity weighs 237.6 lbs. It features a bold black finish applied via a multi-layer PU lacquer process over a solid wood and plywood frame. The top is crafted from natural marble, housing a rectangular undermount porcelain sink. The cabinet includes pre-drilled holes for 8-inch widespread faucets. This model is engineered to provide substantial storage and counter space for master bathrooms, utilizing fluted craftsmanship to appeal to upscale multi-family housing projects and custom residential builds.3. 48-Inch Fluted Solid Wood Bathroom Vanity with Half-Frame Steel Base (SKU: MDVA4821V17WLD)This model introduces an industrial-modern design element by pairing a fluted solid wood and plywood cabinet with a half-frame steel base. Finished in white PU lacquer, the cabinet measures 48 inches W x 22 inches D x 35.4 inches H and weighs 237.6 lbs. It is fitted with a marble countertop and an undermount porcelain sink. The steel base provides enhanced structural stability and a distinct visual separation from the floor, making it highly suitable for contemporary commercial and residential developments seeking a minimalist yet robust vanity solution.4. 60-Inch Fluted Solid Wood Bathroom Vanity with Half-Frame Steel Base (SKU: MDVA6021V17WLD)Catering to double-sink requirements, this 60 inches W x 22 inches D x 35.4 inches H freestanding vanity is built for spacious master suites. Weighing 294 lbs, the unit features a white fluted cabinet constructed from solid wood and plywood, supported by a half-frame steel base. The expansive marble countertop accommodates two undermount porcelain sinks, each pre-drilled for 8-inch widespread faucets. This product addresses the need for dual-user functionality in high-end residential properties, offering soft-close drawers and ample organized storage space.5. 72-Inch Fluted Solid Wood Bathroom Vanity with Half-Frame Steel Base (SKU: MDVA7221V17BLD)As the largest freestanding model in the fluted series, this 72 inches W x 22 inches D x 35.4 inches H vanity is designed for luxury residential projects. Weighing 356 lbs, it features a matte black PU lacquer finish over a solid wood and plywood structure. The double-sink configuration utilizes a premium marble countertop and two undermount porcelain basins. Supported by a robust half-frame steel base, this unit provides maximum storage capacity and countertop area, serving as a functional centerpiece in expansive luxury bathrooms.6. Nature Wood Floating Bathroom Vanity with Soft-Closing Storage (SKU: MDWSBV66DO)This wall-mounted floating vanity offers a minimalist design with a natural wood finish. Constructed from solid pine and plywood, it measures 48 inches W x 18.9 inches D x 14.17 inches H and weighs 124.7 lbs. The vanity features a premium marble top paired with a circular tabletop vessel porcelain sink, requiring a single-hole faucet. The large soft-closing storage drawer utilizes high-durability slide tracks. This wall-mounted configuration optimizes floor space, facilitating easier cleaning and presenting a modern, airy aesthetic suitable for compact urban apartments and hospitality projects.48-Inch Maple Floating Bath Vanity Dimensions7. 48-Inch Floating Bathroom Vanity with LED Functionality (SKU: VT4820V13GN)Featuring a unique ‘Gucci Green’ cabinet finish, this modern wall-mounted vanity integrates functional LED under-lighting (3000K) to enhance visibility and ambience. It measures 48 inches W x 20.8 inches D x 29.6 inches H and weighs 234.6 lbs. The cabinet is topped with a marble countertop and a single rectangular undermount porcelain sink. Engineered with bracket support for secure wall mounting, this model solves the problem of dark, uninviting bathroom spaces by incorporating integrated lighting, making it a popular choice for boutique hotels and modern residential renovations.8. 48-Inch Modern Wall Mounted Bathroom Vanity in White (SKU: VA4821V9WH)This sleek, minimalist floating vanity features a clean white finish and measures 48 inches W x 20.7 inches D x 21.2 inches H, with a weight of 233.28 lbs. Constructed with a solid wood and plywood frame, it includes a premium marble countertop and a single undermount porcelain sink pre-drilled for a single-hole faucet. The design features soft-closing drawers with integrated handles, providing a seamless front profile. The unit is engineered with high-strength wall-mount brackets, ensuring long-term stability and safety in high-use residential settings.9. 60-Inch Modern Wall Mounted Double Bathroom Vanity in Maple (SKU: VA6021V7NW)This 60 inches W x 20.7 inches D x 21.2 inches H wall-mounted vanity is designed for dual-sink configurations in contemporary master bathrooms. Weighing 236 lbs, it features a warm maple finish that showcases natural wood grains. The marble countertop houses two undermount porcelain sinks, each designed for single-hole faucets. It is equipped with integrated LED lighting to cast a soft downward glow. This floating design maximizes visual space while providing independent storage drawers for two users, making it highly functional for modern family homes.10. 48-Inch Modern Floating Bathroom Vanity in Blue (SKU: VA4821V9BE4)This floating vanity features a contemporary blue cabinet finish, measuring 48 inches W x 20.7 inches D x 21.2 inches H and weighing 233.28 lbs. Built from solid wood and plywood, the vanity is completed with a marble countertop and an undermount porcelain sink. It features functional undershine LED lighting (3000K) and soft-close drawers. The blue colorway offers designers and contractors an option to introduce a subtle pop of color into neutral bathroom designs while maintaining the structural integrity of plywood and solid wood construction.Market & ClientsMod-land’s business model is tailored strictly for B2B transactions, serving a core client base of contractors, builders, designers, and developers in the United States. The company accommodates projects of varying scales by offering a flexible minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just one unit.To meet the differing timeline requirements of its partners, Mod-land provides a two-tiered fulfillment system: - US Local Stock: For urgent needs and rapid project turnarounds, products stored in Mod-land’s ten-plus US warehouses are ready for shipment within 2 days after stock preparation. Last-mile delivery is executed via regional truck freight or courier parcel transportation, offering door-to-door delivery. - Factory-Direct Customization: For large-scale developments requiring custom specifications, the company offers direct manufacturing from its Malaysian or US bases, requiring 45 to 60 days for production and an additional 45 days for sea freight.Quality control is integrated at multiple levels of the supply chain. Mod-land implements a four-stage quality assurance protocol: raw material inspection, in-process manufacturing inspection, finished product testing, and final installation acceptance. This rigorous process, combined with compliance certifications such as cUPC and NSF, ensures that all fixtures meet North American building codes and performance standards. Additionally, the company provides a 1-year warranty on all products, offering free replacement parts to support builders during post-handover periods.VisionAs the North American construction sector continues to demand faster project turnaround times and more resilient material sourcing, Mod-land aims to expand its local warehousing and service footprint. By leveraging its dual-production bases in the US and Malaysia, the company plans to further reduce lead times and buffer against global supply chain volatility.Mod-land’s focus remains on integrating advanced materials, such as moisture-resistant plywood and solid wood frames, with functional modern designs like integrated LED lighting and soft-closing hardware. This strategy aligns with the growing industry shift toward sustainable, durable, and easily installable prefabricated building components.Through its combination of factory-direct manufacturing and localized US distribution, Modland INC provides a structured, reliable supply chain solution for the North American construction and remodeling industries. By maintaining rigorous quality standards and flexible ordering terms, the company continues to support professional builders and contractors in delivering high-quality residential and commercial projects on schedule.

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