QUANZHOU, CHINA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exhibition OverviewThe bustling corridors of CIDPEX 2026 (China International Disposable Paper Expo) serve as a powerful barometer for the hygiene products industry, showcasing the rapid technological evolution within the tissue and wet wipes manufacturing sectors. As global demand for high-quality, specialized wet wipes continues to climb, global brands and original equipment manufacturers are shifting their focus toward machinery that balances high-speed efficiency with absolute hygienic compliance. Amidst the highly competitive exhibition floor, the discussion among industry leaders frequently centers on the critical engineering required to support high-capacity production. In this technical landscape, Dachang Paper Machinery has established itself as a pivotal partner for market leaders, demonstrating exactly why it is recognized as a China Leading Wet Wipes Folding Machine OEM Supplier . The company’s long-term commercial success is rooted in practical validation; rigorous factory testing and years of uninterrupted industrial deployment by major hygienic brands have consistently demonstrated the exceptional structural durability and operational stability of its manufacturing lines.Partners - China Leading Wet Wipes Folding Machine OEM SupplierThe scale of this industry reliance becomes evident when analyzing the production footprints of China’s largest hygiene groups. Domestic manufacturing giants have increasingly moved away from fragmented equipment sourcing, opting instead for integrated systems capable of continuous large-scale output. For instance, Heng'an Group, a premier domestic enterprise in household paper and hygiene products behind iconic brands such as Xinxiangyin, Seven Degrees Space, and An'erle, utilizes Dachang’s fully automatic single-sheet wet wipe machines. This partnership delivers the high speed, efficiency, and strict hygienic compliance necessary to satisfy the immense production demands across multiple regional manufacturing bases nationwide. This reliable performance has positioned Dachang as their primary equipment provider, resulting in long-term stable repurchases and deep strategic cooperation. Similarly, Gold Hongye Paper Group Co., Ltd. (APP), whose Qingfeng brand dominates national supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, relies on an expansive suite of Dachang machinery. Their setup spans single-sheet medium-pack production lines, 5-30 sheet portable wipe machines, and high-capacity 30-120 sheet large-pack lines. This comprehensive configuration allows for flexible changeovers and multi-specification deliveries, securely anchoring Dachang within their core supply chain.This industrial capability extends into regional manufacturing clusters and specialized chemical producers across East China and the Yangtze River Delta. Suzhou Borage Daily Chemical Co., Ltd., a prominent manufacturer focusing on mid-to-high-end wet wipes, deployed Dachang's full spectrum of single-sheet, 5-30 sheet, and 30-120 sheet lines to drive its capacity upgrades and category expansions, supporting the brand's steady transition from a regional supplier to a nationwide force. Meanwhile, Nanliu Group, specializing in portable and baby wet wipes, integrated Dachang's 5-30 sheet machines to optimize their small-to-medium packaging lines. The small footprint and high cost-effectiveness of these units enabled Nanliu to quickly achieve target production yields, ensuring an uninterrupted supply to online and offline retail channels. To date, thousands of production systems have been delivered to industry benchmarks including Baolijie, Jie Rou, Vinda, and ABC, covering everything from single-sheet to tub-type configurations.The Technological Architecture Behind the LeadershipThe prominence of DACHANG at international exhibitions like CIDPEX 2026 is a direct result of an ongoing commitment to engineering innovation that began in the late 1990s. Founded in 1998, Dachang Paper Machinery structured its corporate model around the integration of scientific research, industrial manufacturing, and global trade. The company pioneered the domestic machinery market by developing China's very first fully automatic wet wipe forming and packaging machine. Over nearly three decades, this initial breakthrough evolved into a diverse portfolio of automated systems, including dedicated baby wipe lines, portable single-pack systems, continuous rewinding wipe machinery, and high-precision automatic capping units.Engineering authority in the wet wipes machinery sector is fundamentally built upon intellectual property that translates into functional factoryfloor advantages. Dachang currently holds 59 national patents, all of which have transitioned from conceptual designs into fully commercialized machinery components. This deep R&D foundation addresses the primary challenges faced by modern factory managers: minimizing downtime during product changeovers, preserving mechanical synchronization at high speeds, and preventing contamination within the cutting and folding zones. By manufacturing machinery that addresses these precise mechanical bottlenecks, the company has consolidated its leading position in the national wet wipes machinery market.1.Mechanical Precision and Fluid Application SystemsAt the core of the folding machinery's performance is the advanced mechanical synchronization between the nonwoven fabric unwinding, folding, and liquid dosing modules. Traditional folding machines frequently suffer from tension variations as the raw material roll diminishes, leading to uneven fold dimensions or fabric tearing. Dachang’s proprietary tension control systems automatically adjust to the roll diameter, ensuring that every sheet is folded with millimeter-level accuracy regardless of the operating speed.Furthermore, the integration of intelligent wetting systems allows for an incredibly precise application of the liquid formula. The liquid dosing module is engineered to distribute the solution uniformly across the web, preventing the common manufacturing flaw where the top wipes in a retail pack are dry while the bottom wipes are oversaturated. This precise control is vital for medical-grade and infant wipes, where chemical consistency must be maintained under strict regulatory standards.2.Hygienic Design and Material IntegrityMaintaining strict sanitary boundaries inside high-speed machinery is an absolute prerequisite for modern hygiene brands. The folding and packaging lines are constructed using high-grade stainless steel and sanitary-approved polymers that resist corrosion from antimicrobial solutions and chemical lotions. The structural layout minimizes open crevices and horizontal surfaces where moisture or fiber dust could accumulate, facilitating fast and thorough Clean-in-Place (CIP) procedures.By separating the mechanical drive systems from the product contact zones, Dachang eliminates the risk of lubricant contamination, meeting the strict standards required for pharmaceutical and infant care products. This focus on hygienic design is a major reason why leading brands consistently choose these lines for their high-end product portfolios.Scalability and Future-Proofing in Global OEM SupplyThe modern wet wipes market is characterized by rapidly shifting consumer preferences, moving quickly from traditional makeup remover wipes to flushable moist toilet tissues and specialized industrial cleaning cloths. For global brands operating on an OEM model, investing in rigid, single-purpose machinery introduces significant financial risk. Dachang addresses this market volatility by designing modular folding and packaging architectures that can be reconfigured with minimal component replacements.As CIDPEX 2026 clearly demonstrates, the future of the hygiene manufacturing sector depends entirely on smart automation, absolute material hygiene, and operational flexibility. By combining over twenty-five years of specialized R&D with a proven history of large-scale supply chain integration, Dachang Paper Machinery continues to set the benchmark for wet wipe production technology both within China and across the global market.To explore technical specifications, view past project deployments, or discuss custom machinery configurations, please visit the official corporate portal at https://www.wipesmachinery.com/

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