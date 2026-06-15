MPD Arrests Suspect in a H Street Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a home burglary that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 58-year-old Alexis Jones, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

CCN: 26035120

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