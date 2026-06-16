High-End Wet Tissue Tech at INDEX Geneva 2026: 5 Reasons DACHANG is the Preferred Exporter for Wet Tissue Machine

QUANZHOU, CHINA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Seeing this level of mechanical synchronization live is a game-changer for our European production lines," remarked a procurement director from a leading French personal care brand while observing the machinery run at maximum capacity.The conclusion of INDEX Geneva 2026, the world’s leading nonwovens exhibition, has drawn significant global attention to the rapid automation and intelligence driving the hygiene manufacturing sector. Throughout the event, the bustling Dachang exhibition booth became a major focal point for international delegates. Industry experts and engineers crowded around the live demonstrations, openly praising the flawless cutting precision and structural stability of the equipment. Multiple long-term clients expressed extreme satisfaction with the real-time adjustments and smart control interfaces, noting that the machinery effortlessly resolved the traditional industry bottleneck of high-speed web tension fluctuations. This overwhelming positive feedback from foreign buyers, backed by the prestigious authority of the INDEX platform, reinforced a growing global consensus: partnering with a premier engineering pioneer is essential for long-term market competitiveness. Emerging from this international trade showcase as a definitive benchmark of engineering excellence is Dachang Paper Machinery, recognized by global trade partners as a Global Leading Wet Tissue Machine Exporter from China First established in 1998, the enterprise stands as China's first high-tech entity to fully integrate the research and development, manufacturing, and global sales of completely automatic wet wipes machinery. With 28 years of dedicated experience in the wet wipes engineering field, the company has structured its operations around a state-of-the-art 7,000-square-meter modern manufacturing facility. This production base is heavily backed by over 40 high-end processing installations, including fully automated machining centers and precision CNC machinery. Operating with a robust workforce of nearly 60 specialists, the company retains an elite R&D and technical service team comprising more than 15 senior and intermediate mechanical engineers. This immense technical depth enables an annual manufacturing output exceeding 150 advanced individual machines and turnkey production lines, exporting high-performance systems to more than 60 countries and regions worldwide.Reason 1: Pioneering Technical Innovation and Commercialized Patent LeadershipThe primary driver behind the company's prominent global footprint is its historical commitment to technological advancement and proprietary intellectual property. In an industry where operational stability determines profitability, the manufacturer has successfully accumulated 59 national patents. Crucially, every single one of these patents has been completely commercialized and integrated into live production machinery, establishing a commanding position across the global processing market.Historically, the enterprise gained distinction by developing and manufacturing the very first fully automatic wet wipe forming and packaging machine in China. Rather than remaining static, this initial engineering breakthrough was systematically scaled to construct an exhaustive portfolio of specialized equipment. Today, the product catalog encompasses premium baby wipe production lines, high-speed portable wipe lines, single-sheet wet tissue machines, rewinding wipe systems, and fully automatic lid-capping machines. By owning the core engineering patents for each stage of production, the company guarantees that its clients receive machinery built upon verified, stable, and legally secure technical foundations.Reason 2: Masterful Bespoke Customization Engineered for Multi-Sector ApplicationsThe global wet tissue market is profoundly diverse, requiring production lines to switch between drastically different material requirements, chemical formulations, and folding configurations. Recognizing that standardized machinery fails to satisfy modern market dynamics, the manufacturer prioritizes deep custom engineering services as a core operational strategy. Each equipment line is modified to align with the specific spatial layouts, energy constraints, and product targets of the buyer.This custom engineering capability ensures that a single factory infrastructure can serve diverse consumer sectors without requiring completely separate machinery investments. The specialized systems are regularly engineered to support applications across multiple highly regulated fields:Hygiene and Infant Care: Heavy-duty baby wipe production lines configured with specialized material handling components to process delicate, high-GSM spunlace nonwoven fabrics smoothly.Medical and Disinfection: Advanced disinfecting and medical-grade wipe lines incorporating specialized anti-corrosive liquid dosing systems capable of handling high-percentage alcohol or complex chemical formulations securely.Cosmetics and Personal Care: Specialized cosmetic, lady, and skincare wipe configurations engineered for precise folding setups and gentle lotion saturation control.Reason 3: Unmatched Production Efficiency via Flagship Technical FrameworksWhen international manufacturers analyze high-end wet tissue technology, mechanical throughput and material handling efficiency serve as the primary metrics of evaluation. The company's premier engineering capabilities are perfectly embodied in its flagship industrial setup, the DCW-4500J Full-Automatic 12-Line Wet Wipes Folding Machine equipped with an integrated Auto-Splicing system for jumbo raw material rolls.A technical breakdown of this advanced manufacturing asset highlights its strict adherence to high-end industrial standards:Production Speed and Output: Operates at a highly stable production speed of 400 to 450 cuts per minute, translating to an output of 8, 10, or 12 pieces per cut depending on the configuration.Raw Material Handling: Accommodates extensive jumbo roll widths ranging from 800mm to 1320mm, with a maximum roll diameter of up to 850mm. It easily handles material weights between 35g/m² and 80g/m².Continuous Operation Framework: Features two jumbo roll shelves supporting automated raw material splicing while the machine runs at full velocity, supported by an automatic web guider to ensure zero manufacturing downtime during roll transitions.Precision Fluid Control: Includes two heavy-duty 600-liter agitation tanks linked to a fully synchronized humidification and cutting system, guaranteeing exact liquid saturation across every batch.The comprehensive mechanical sequence—moving from automatic unwinding, web guiding, and material splicing through to automatic slitting, corner pulling, vertical folding, humidification cutting, stacking, and final product conveying—is managed through a synchronized electronic architecture. This level of automated control allows global factories to maximize output while drastically minimizing material wastage.Reason 4: Delivering Better Value and Lower Total Cost of OwnershipIn the global industrial machinery market, sourcing equipment that offers true financial value involves looking far beyond the initial purchase price. The exporter has structured its manufacturing model to provide exceptional long-term value, perfectly balancing capital expenditure with low total cost of ownership (TCO). By utilizing a highly integrated supply chain and advanced precision CNC machining centers within its own 7,000-square-meter modern factory, the enterprise maintains rigid quality control while eliminating the cost inflation associated with third-party components.The superior value proposition of these systems is realized through their long-term operational resilience. Built with robust mechanical frames and high-tier electrical components, these lines are engineered to minimize unscheduled maintenance and component wear. Furthermore, the integration of smart automated functions, such as the automatic raw material splicing system, significantly reduces the number of operators required to manage the machinery. The resulting reduction in labor costs, paired with minimal raw material waste, ensures that manufacturing facilities achieve a rapid return on investment (ROI) and maintain highly profitable production margins over decades of service.Reason 5: End-to-End One-Stop Production Solutions and Global SupportSourcing complex industrial machinery from overseas can often present logistical challenges for international buyers regarding equipment integration and long-term technical support. The manufacturer solves this friction by serving as an end-to-end, one-stop production solution provider. Rather than simply supplying standalone hardware, the technical engineering team oversees the entire lifecycle of the production ecosystem.From initial factory floor layout planning and custom configuration of downstream packaging machinery to the seamless integration of automatic lid applicators, the entire line operates under a unified control architecture. This complete systemic integration is reinforced by an experienced international technical support team. With over 15 senior and intermediate engineering specialists, the company provides responsive remote diagnostics and on-site technical deployment services worldwide. Whether a production line is situated in a major metropolitan hub or a developing industrial zone, buyers are guaranteed consistent access to authentic replacement parts, proactive software updates, and expert mechanical troubleshooting.As global market demands continue to shift toward highly specialized, sustainable, and rapidly scalable hygiene products, having a technologically sophisticated machinery partner is paramount. Through its successful demonstration of advanced automation at INDEX Geneva 2026, DACHANG has proven that its 28-year heritage of engineering excellence, commercialized patent leadership, and dedicated custom service models offers the global nonwovens industry the ultimate pathway toward manufacturing efficiency and long-term technical value.To discover more about our advanced machinery lines and custom production solutions, please visit the official corporate website at https://www.wipesmachinery.com/

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