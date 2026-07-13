Charleston Nurse Practitioner and MedSpa Founder Dr. Laura Glaser, DNP Named South Carolina’s 2026 Women in Business

Dr. Laura Glaser, DNP AURAE Modern Medical + Spa Logo

"Mt. Pleasant DNP and medspa founder recognized for pioneering model combining concierge primary care with medical aesthetics."

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Laura Glaser, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, founder of AURĀE Modern Medical + Spa , has been named South Carolina’s 2026 Women in Business. The recognition, featured in the June/July issues of Charleston Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, Greenville Business Magazine, B2B: The Grand Strand, and B2B PeeDee Business, reaches a combined 22,722 impressions across digital and print audiences statewide.Dr. Glaser founded AURĀE Modern Medical + Spa in Mt. Pleasant with a model uncommon in the medical aesthetics industry: combining concierge primary care with advanced aesthetic treatments in a single practice. Diamond-tier members receive access to primary care services, including same-day or next-day scheduling and secure portal messaging with a registered nurse during business hours, alongside treatments such as Botox, laser resurfacing, and medical-grade facials.“I didn’t start in aesthetics,” said Dr. Glaser. “I started in hospice, in emergency rooms, in family medicine. I sat beside people who were dying and learned what care actually means. That experience shaped everything about how I practice today. AURĀE exists because I believe women deserve a medical home that treats them as whole people, not a chart number.”A board-certified family nurse practitioner with a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the Medical University of South Carolina, Dr. Glaser’s clinical background spans family practice, pediatrics, women’s health, and medical aesthetics. She founded AURĀE after a career-defining period that included recovering from a spinal injury that fractured her spine in three places, completing her doctoral degree while raising twins and a third child, and losing her mother during the period of her academic publication.“This award is meaningful because it recognizes the kind of work that doesn’t always get seen,” said Dr. Glaser. “Building a practice where a woman can get her Botox and her UTI treated in the same building by the same provider who actually knows her — that’s not glamorous. But it’s the gap I saw, and it’s the gap I’m filling.”AURĀE is currently the exclusive provider of DermYoung skincare within a 50-mile radius of Charleston and holds a 5.0-star rating from over 30 Google reviews. The practice is preparing to open a second Charleston-area location in fall 2026, featuring expanded treatment suites, a salt therapy room, infrared sauna, and dedicated wellness spaces.Dr. Glaser is also a finalist for Moultrie News Best of the Best in the Medical Spa category and has been nominated for the SC Best in Business Awards. She is currently writing a memoir titled “Would I Listen?” exploring the intersection of personal resilience and professional purpose.

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