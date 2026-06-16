News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Nara Organics Infant Formula Due to Potential Clostridium Botulinum Contamination

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ‘OIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT NARA ORGANICS INFANT FORMULA DUE TO POTENTIAL CLOSTRIDIUM BOTULINUM CONTAMINATION

26-066

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Nara Organics for all lots of its Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula products due to potential contamination of Clostridium botulinum.

The products were distributed nationwide, including direct-to-consumer sales from the Nara Organics website, as well as for purchase from Target stores in Hawai‘i. The FDB is working with the local stores to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale. The recalled product information is as follows (please note that all lot codes and best by dates are subject to this recall):

Product Size UPC Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula 700g 860013251901 Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula 400g 860013251918

Infant botulism is a rare but potentially fatal illness that presents a serious threat to the health of infants when Clostridium botulinum spores are ingested and colonize the intestinal tract. Affected infants can present with some or all of the following signs and symptoms: constipation, poor feeding, ptosis (drooping eyelid), sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, respiratory weakness, respiratory difficulty and possibly respiratory arrest.

Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if your infant is exhibiting these symptoms after having consumed the recalled product within the past 30 days. To date, three cases of infant botulism have been reported on the mainland; all three infants were hospitalized and treated; there have been no reported deaths.

The FDB advises consumers to verify the recalled product by checking the UPC code printed on the side of the can. Consumers that have purchased the recalled product should immediately discontinue use and dispose of the product. Any utensils, feeding bottles and/or other implements should be thoroughly washed with hot, soapy water or discarded. Consumers who purchased the product directly from Nara Organics will automatically receive a refund; Target customers may return their product to a Target retail location.

Consumers with questions may contact Nara Organics via email at [email protected] or visit Nara’s website at nara.com .

Representative product photographs are listed below:

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