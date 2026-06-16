National Financial Empowerment Leader JJ Conway Returns to Tulsa for 8th Annual Juneteenth Legacy Economic Summit
Juneteenth Legacy Economic Summit Empowers Black Business Growth and Generational Wealth in Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District
What does freedom mean if future generations are not financially free?
That question is at the heart of the 8th Annual Juneteenth Legacy Economic Summit, taking place June 17-19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma's historic Greenwood District, the once-thriving Black Wall Street community that became a symbol of both Black economic excellence and resilience.
The summit is led by Lt. Col. (Ret.) JJ Conway, a retired U.S. Air Force officer, physicist, financial educator, entrepreneur, and founder of the Juneteenth Legacy movement. Conway is also the June cover story of SPEAKERS Magazine, where she shares her remarkable journey from overcoming discrimination in the military to becoming one of the nation's leading advocates for financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and generational wealth.
Now in its eighth year, the Juneteenth Legacy Economic Summit has grown into a national gathering focused on transforming the conversation around Juneteenth from remembrance alone to economic action.
"Juneteenth represents freedom delayed, but freedom also requires ownership, opportunity, and economic power," said Conway. "Our ancestors fought for freedom. Our responsibility is to build wealth, create businesses, invest in our communities, and leave a legacy for those who come after us."
Conway's own story embodies that mission.
As one of the first Black physicists in the U.S. Air Force, she faced significant barriers throughout her military career. Despite being discouraged from pursuing physics and encountering discrimination, she rose through the ranks to become a respected officer, chair national technical committees, and represent the Air Force at meetings on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Her greatest challenge came after military service when she returned home from deployment to discover her life had been turned upside down. Facing divorce, the loss of her home, and more than $845,000 in debt, Conway relied on the same systems-thinking and discipline that had guided her military career to rebuild her life and finances.
Today, she teaches those same principles to entrepreneurs, families, business owners, and emerging leaders across the country.
"People need hope, but they also need strategy," Conway said. "No matter what's happening in the economy, there are still opportunities to create wealth, build businesses, and take control of your future."
The choice of Tulsa is intentional.
The Greenwood District stands as one of the most powerful symbols of Black entrepreneurship and economic achievement in American history. By hosting the summit in the birthplace of Black Wall Street, organizers aim to connect historical lessons with modern solutions for wealth creation and economic advancement.
This year's summit will feature:
• National speakers and thought leaders in business, leadership, and wealth-building
• Entrepreneurship and business growth workshops
• Financial literacy and investment education
• Economic development and community empowerment discussions
• Networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, executives, and changemakers
• Leadership development sessions
• Strategies for creating generational wealth and financial independence
• Hybrid attendance options allowing participants worldwide to attend virtually
The event welcomes entrepreneurs, professionals, educators, students, investors, nonprofit leaders, and anyone interested in building stronger financial futures for themselves and their communities.
For those unable to travel to Tulsa, sessions will be available through the summit's virtual streaming platform, allowing participants across the nation and around the world to engage in the experience.
As conversations about economic inequality, entrepreneurship, and community development continue to dominate national headlines, Conway believes Juneteenth provides a unique opportunity to focus on solutions.
"We honor our history by creating a stronger future," she said. "This summit is about moving from awareness to action and from inspiration to implementation."
Registration remains open for both in-person and virtual attendees.
To register, view the speaker lineup, or learn more, visit JuneteenthLegacy.com.
About JJ Conway
Lt. Col. (Ret.) JJ Conway is a retired U.S. Air Force officer, financial educator, entrepreneur, leadership coach, and founder of the Juneteenth Legacy Economic Summit. A recipient of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award and the National Society of Black Physicists Lifetime Award, Conway has dedicated her career to helping individuals and communities build wealth, leadership capacity, and lasting legacies.
About the Juneteenth Legacy Economic Summit
The Juneteenth Legacy Economic Summit is an annual event dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, financial literacy, leadership development, economic empowerment, and generational wealth. Hosted in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District, the summit brings together national experts and community leaders to create actionable pathways toward economic freedom.
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JJ Conway on Juneteenth on Speakers Magazine show
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