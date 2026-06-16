DXRacer Sponsors TooManyGames 2026 with Drifting Series Gaming Chair

DXRACER X TOO MANY GAMES 2026

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DXRacer, the gaming chair pioneer and a global leader in ergonomic gaming furniture, is proud to announce its sponsorship of TooManyGames 2026, Pennsylvania’s premier gaming convention. DXRacer will sponsor the event with its highly acclaimed Drifting Series gaming chair.

TooManyGames returns June 26–28, 2026, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. The event brings together thousands of gamers for a weekend filled with retro and modern gaming, competitive tournaments, celebrity guests, panels, vendors, cosplay, a massive marketplace, free-play arcade, and immersive experiences. As Pennsylvania’s longest-running gaming convention, TooManyGames celebrates gaming culture in all its forms — from classic titles to the latest esports, indie games, board games, and tabletop experiences.

“We are excited to partner with TooManyGames and support the vibrant gaming community in Pennsylvania,” said a DXRacer spokesperson. “Our Drifting Series is designed for gamers who demand both style and superior comfort during long sessions — exactly what attendees need while exploring the expo, competing in tournaments, or enjoying the free-play arcade.”

About the DXRacer Drifting Series

The Drifting Series combines racing-inspired aesthetics with advanced ergonomic engineering. Key features include:

Unique winged seat cushion for enhanced stability and comfort

Cooling gel foam headrest pillow

Curved lumbar support pillow

Premium cold-cure foam for long-lasting support

3D adjustable armrests

90°–135° reclining backrest

High-quality EPU leatherette upholstery

Durable aluminum wheelbase

Built for extended gaming sessions, the Drifting Series delivers the perfect balance of performance, style, and ergonomic support, making it ideal for both competitive gamers and everyday enthusiasts.

About TooManyGames 2026

TooManyGames is Pennsylvania’s longest-running and premier gaming convention, dedicated to video games, board games, esports, tabletop gaming, and pop culture. Held annually at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, the event features a massive vendor marketplace, voice actors and celebrity guests, tournaments, indie game showcases, panels, live concerts, a huge free-play arcade, and activities for gamers of all ages.

About DXRacer

DXRacer is a global leader in gaming chairs and ergonomic furniture, trusted by professional esports athletes and millions of gamers worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and comfort, DXRacer continues to set the standard in performance seating.

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