Zion Outdoors Announces Industry-Leading Lifetime Guarantee for Gem-Scape™ Concrete Resurfacing System

Backed by 22,000+ Overlay Projects of Experience, Independent Laboratory Testing, and More Than 500 Five-Star Reviews

We've seen Gem-Scape prove itself across more than 22,000 overlay projects, which is why we're proud to back it with a Lifetime Guarantee” — Jordan Winar, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Outdoors announced that its proprietary Gem-Scape™ Concrete Resurfacing System is now backed by an industry-leading Lifetime Guarantee, reinforcing the company's confidence in a product developed through decades of combined experience, thousands of installations, and extensive independent testing.The guarantee, officially launched in January 2026, covers delamination, the separation of a resurfacing system from the existing concrete substrate which is one of the most important long-term performance concerns in the concrete resurfacing industry.The announcement comes after lab development and real-world field experience. Zion Outdoors Co-Founder Jordan Winar brings experience from more than 22,000 concrete overlay and concrete resurfacing projects completed over the past 13 years, helping shape the installation standards and product requirements behind the Gem-Scape system.In addition to field experience, Gem-Scape underwent independent testing through globally recognized materials laboratories. Testing results demonstrated that Gem-Scape measured approximately 17% stronger than the nearest competing concrete resurfacing product tested under comparable conditions.Raising the Standard for Concrete ResurfacingAs homeowners continue searching for alternatives to expensive concrete demolition and replacement, concrete resurfacing has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the outdoor living industry.Pool decks, patios, walkways, driveways, courtyards, and outdoor entertainment spaces can often be transformed without removing the existing concrete surface. However, the success of any resurfacing project depends heavily on the quality of the product, installation process, and long-term adhesion to the underlying concrete.According to Zion Outdoors, the Lifetime Guarantee was developed after years of observing performance across thousands of completed projects in Texas, where outdoor surfaces routinely face extreme heat, UV exposure, heavy rainfall, pool chemicals, and seasonal movement.Independent Testing Supports Long-Term PerformanceWhile many construction products rely solely on marketing claims, Zion Outdoors invested in independent laboratory testing to evaluate the performance of the Gem-Scape system.The testing demonstrated that Gem-Scape achieved results approximately 17% stronger than the nearest competing resurfacing product, helping validate the system's bond strength and long-term durability.The company attributes these results to the refinement in both product formulation and installation methodology."We've never been focused on becoming the largest company in our industry," said Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors. "Our goal has always been to build the most trusted concrete resurfacing system available. The combination of independent testing, thousands of successful installations, and our Lifetime Guarantee gives homeowners confidence that they're investing in a product built for the long haul."How Homeowners Can Verify They Are Getting Genuine Gem-Scape™As concrete resurfacing becomes increasingly popular, homeowners are often surprised to learn that not all resurfacing systems are the same.One of the simplest ways to verify that a contractor is installing genuine Gem-Scape is to look at the product itself.Authentic Gem-Scape material is packaged in distinctive white bags clearly labeled "Gem-Scape."Gem-Scape is a proprietary product and can only be purchased through Zion Outdoors. It is not sold through distributors, home improvement stores, or third-party suppliers.This distinction matters because the quality and performance of a concrete resurfacing project depend heavily on the materials being used.Homeowners should always ask:- What resurfacing product is being installed?- Can I see the bags before installation begins?- Is the product tested?- Is the product backed by a written guarantee?If the material being installed is not packaged in a white bag clearly labeled Gem-Scape, it is not genuine Gem-Scape."Homeowners deserve complete transparency," said Winar. "If you're investing in a concrete resurfacing project, you should know exactly what's being installed on your property. Genuine Gem-Scape comes in a white bag, is clearly labeled Gem-Scape, is exclusively available through Zion Outdoors, and is backed by our Lifetime Guarantee."The company encourages homeowners to verify the materials being installed before any concrete resurfacing project begins.If the bag isn't white and labeled Gem-Scape™, you're not getting Gem-Scape™.Backed by More Than 500 Five-Star ReviewsThe launch of the Lifetime Guarantee also reflects Zion Outdoors' commitment to customer satisfaction.Across multiple online review platforms, the company has earned more than 500 five-star reviews, highlighting both the quality of the finished projects and the customer experience throughout the process.According to Zion Outdoors, the combination of product performance, installation expertise, customer satisfaction, and accountability creates a unique value proposition within the residential concrete resurfacing industry.The Future of Concrete ResurfacingAs the demand for decorative concrete, pool deck resurfacing, patio resurfacing, and driveway transformations continues to grow, Zion Outdoors believes homeowners should expect more than a standard warranty.With more than 22,000 overlay projects of experience behind its leadership team, thousands of completed installations, independent testing that measured 17% stronger than competing products, more than 500 five-star reviews, and an industry-leading Lifetime Guarantee, Gem-Scape is positioned to help redefine what homeowners should expect from a concrete resurfacing system.About Gem-Scape™Gem-Scape™ is a proprietary concrete resurfacing system developed and installed exclusively by Zion Outdoors. Designed for pool decks, patios, walkways, driveways, and outdoor living environments, Gem-Scape transforms existing concrete into beautiful, durable surfaces without the need for costly demolition and replacement. Genuine Gem-Scape material is packaged in white bags clearly labeled Gem-Scape and is available exclusively through Zion Outdoors.About Zion OutdoorsZion Outdoors is a Texas-based outdoor living contractor specializing in concrete resurfacing, decorative concrete, pool deck remodeling, patios, walkways, driveways, pavers, and travertine installations. The company serves homeowners throughout Texas and is committed to creating exceptional outdoor spaces through craftsmanship, innovation, and customer service.

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