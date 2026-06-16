Governor Newsom demands records from Trump’s DOJ about politically motivated investigation

Trump’s lawlessness

Trump’s DOJ is looking in the wrong place for a crime. While the DOJ searches for a crime that does not exist, the President is running an open-air corruption market out of the White House and openly profiting from the presidency. After federal investigators failed to uncover evidence of wrongdoing involving Governor Newsom, the investigation has expanded to include inquiries involving First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and individuals associated with the Governor and his family.

Who knew what — and when

The FOIA request seeks records from January 20, 2025, to the present involving senior Justice Department leadership, including former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, and former Deputy Attorney General and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The Governor’s Office is requesting that the Department of Justice comply with its legal obligation to respond within 20 days and release all non-exempt records.