Governor Moore Announces Federal Secretarial Disaster Declaration Following Devastating Spring Freeze

Updated: Monday, June 15, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today announced that U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins has officially issued a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for the State of Maryland in response to the April 21 freeze event. The designation follows a formal request submitted by Governor Moore on May 27, 2026, to address the catastrophic damage sustained by Maryland’s agricultural sector.

"Maryland’s farmers are the backbone of our state's economy, our heritage and our food security," said Governor Moore. "When our agricultural community faces unprecedented climate challenges through no fault of their own, it is our duty to respond with urgency. We are grateful to Secretary Rollins and our federal partners at the USDA for their swift, collaborative response. And we thank the Maryland Farm Bureau and Maryland's Congressional Delegation for their partnership in supporting the needs of Maryland farmers and the statewide effort that helped secure this critical USDA designation. This disaster declaration provides a vital financial safety net to keep our hardworking family farms operational so they can continue to feed Maryland families while putting food on their own tables."

The disaster declaration follows extensive damage assessments monitored in coordination with Maryland Farm Service Agency (FSA). The early morning freeze on April 21, which saw temperatures plummet into the low 20s immediately following weeks of unseasonably warm weather, struck perennial crops coming out of winter dormancy. Data confirmed that crop losses heavily exceeded the 30% threshold required for a federal declaration, revealing historic damage across multiple jurisdictions. Despite the lack of harvestable yields, Maryland growers face millions of dollars in labor and crop maintenance costs simply to protect the long-term infrastructure and health of perennial plants for future seasons.

Compounding the crisis, the late spring freeze occurred alongside prolonged, severe drought conditions. Currently, a majority of Maryland counties remain under D2 (severe) and D3 (extreme) drought designation according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, placing a cumulative strain on farm operations statewide.

"This federal designation provides an important safety net to support what will be a multi-year recovery process," said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. "Our producers are facing millions of dollars in ongoing maintenance costs without the crop income they rely on. Moving forward, the state will continue to work side-by-side with federal agencies and our congressional delegation to deploy every tool at our disposal to navigate this environmental volatility and preserve marketplace stability."

The Secretarial Disaster Declaration officially unlocks low-interest emergency loans and credit extensions through the FSA for eligible producers in 12 primary Maryland counties, as well as contiguous jurisdictions. These programs provide essential liquidity to help cover production costs, protect thousands of rural jobs and refinance certain debts. Impacted farmers and growers are strongly encouraged to contact their county USDA Farm Service Agency office to review eligible disaster assistance programs and begin the application process. The assessment of freeze impacts is ongoing in other counties to determine the full extent of agricultural losses and whether additional jurisdictions meet the criteria for disaster declarations.

Additional state-level updates, resource task forces and regulatory flexibilities implemented under the administration's agricultural response directive can be accessed at the Maryland Department of Agriculture website. This announcement follows Governor Moore’s directive to state agencies to provide support to the agricultural sector amidst the ongoing climatic crises.

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