Governor Moore Announces Intuitive Machines Facility Expansion in Anne Arundel County, With Plans to Double its Workforce

Updated: Monday, June 15, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today announced that Intuitive Machines, a leading space infrastructure company, is expanding its footprint in Anne Arundel County. The company is moving to a 69,000 square-foot building at St. John Properties’ BWI Tech Park in Linthicum, which will increase capacity for spaceflight hardware integration and environmental testing; establish a robotic systems development center and mission operations center; and enhance fabrication and machining capabilities. Intuitive Machines continues to expand and strengthen its presence in Maryland, advancing critical space technologies through ongoing collaboration with state and regional partners, including plans to double its local workforce to nearly 100 employees.

“Thanks to companies like Intuitive Machines, Maryland’s capacity for innovation not only spans the globe – it reaches to the moon and beyond,” said Gov. Moore. “This expansion shows our investments in lighthouse industries are driving economic expansion and making Maryland a world leader in space exploration technology.”

Intuitive Machines builds spacecraft, connects networks, and operates infrastructure for commercial, civil, and national security customers. This includes its work providing precision navigation expertise that has guided spacecraft across the solar system and how the company helps manage NASA’s Near Space Network. Intuitive Machines became the first commercial space company to land and operate on the moon with its IM-1 mission in 2024, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. After its subsequent IM-2 mission, the company is now preparing for the upcoming IM-3 launch.

Intuitive Machines' teams in Maryland built the robotics and mechanisms used on the company's IM‑1 and IM‑2 missions to handle flight operations, lunar surface operations, payload deployment, and scientific exploration. Those same teams are now working on the advanced robotics and mechanisms for the company’s IM-3 mission and delivering advanced technologies to support Intuitive Machines' first data relay satellite, Altus, which is expected to launch on the same rocket as the IM-3 mission. Altus, together with the company's expanded ground station network, accelerates the buildout of a space network that supports Artemis and sustained lunar operations.

“Through our ongoing collaboration with Governor Moore, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation, we’re advancing the nation’s space technology edge,” said CEO of Intuitive Machines Steve Altemus. “The State of Maryland, Anne Arundel County, and St. John Properties’ commitment to supporting innovation makes this an ideal location for our advanced robotics, mechanisms, and spaceflight technology teams as they work to enable long-term lunar operations. At Intuitive Machines, we say if it moves on the moon, it’s made in Maryland.”

To assist with project costs, the company is eligible for a $500,000 conditional loan through Advantage Maryland as well as a $50,000 grant through the Partnership for Workforce Quality program, both administered by the Maryland Department of Commerce. Additionally, the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation is providing a $50,000 conditional forgivable loan to support the company’s expansion in the region. The company also recently received a $1 million grant through the state’s Build Our Future program to support a multi-year effort to build an enduring, world-class capability in Maryland.

The move represents Intuitive Machines’ fifth expansion with St. John Properties in Maryland since the company’s first 1,390 square-foot lease in 2021.

“It’s no surprise that Intuitive Machines is finding success right here in Maryland—not only are we home to several mission-critical agencies, but we also have some of the most talented aerospace engineers in the country,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “This expansion into BWI Tech Park is a promising step for Intuitive Machines’ leadership in space exploration.”

"This is exactly the kind of economic growth that we need in this region," said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. "Intuitive Machines' expansion will benefit the BWI area — we will continue to invest in the transit-oriented housing and commercial development that grows our economy and transforms our communities."

"Intuitive Machines' expansion reinforces Anne Arundel County's growing role in the aerospace and advanced technology economy," said President and Chief Executive Officer of Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Amy Gowan. "We're proud to support innovative companies that are shaping the future and creating high-skilled jobs in our community."

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