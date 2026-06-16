S Hotel Montego Bay Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Winner for 2026

S Hotel Montego Bay Main Pool

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotel Montego Bay is pleased to announce that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’sTravelers’ ChoiceAwards Best of the Best for 2026. The highest level of Tripadvisor’s awards, the Best of the Best winners are among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. This year, S Hotel Montego Bay was ranked the No. 8 hotel in the Caribbean.This recognition is especially meaningful as Montego Bay continues to recover from Hurricane Melissa, which left an estimated 60% of hotels temporarily closed. S Hotel Montego Bay remained open throughout the storm and its aftermath, making this achievement a testament to the resilience of the team and the loyalty of our guests.“Being named a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winner for 2026 is incredibly rewarding because it comes directly from guest feedback,” said Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay. “Every review represents a traveler who took the time to share their genuine experience, and we are grateful for that trust. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose passion for hospitality helps create memorable stays for guests from around the world.”As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.“Congratulations to S Hotel Montego Bay on its Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award: Best of the Best win for 2026,” said Laurel Greatrix, Chief Communications Officer, Tripadvisor Group. “Earning a place among the top percentage of listings globally is no small feat. It reflects the lasting impression made on travelers who took the time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers look to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best as a trusted guide to the world’s top destinations and experiences. We hope this recognition helps inspire even more visitors in 2026 and beyond!”Additionally, S Hotel Kingston has been recognized in Tripadvisor’sTravelers’ ChoiceAwards for 2026. Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award winners are among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.Check out all the reviews and discover more about both properties: S Hotel Montego Bay Reviews and S Hotel Kingston Reviews For more information about S Hotels Jamaica as well as the exceptional service and amenities that earned this prestigious recognition, go to www.shotelsjamaica.com

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