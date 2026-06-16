VidAU Launches AI Marketing Agents Built on a Proprietary Marketing Execution Harness

Vidau Logo Joanna Chan Vidau Founder & CEO

VidAU launches AI Marketing Agents that unify content, ads, SEO, GEO, social media, and analytics into a self-learning marketing platform.

The next generation of marketing won’t be defined by who has the biggest team or the largest software stack. Joanna, Co-Founder and CEO of VidAU” — Joanna Chan, Vidau’s CEO.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New platform transforms years of real-world marketing execution expertise into a reusable, learning-driven AI system that coordinates creative production, advertising, social media, creator marketing, SEO, GEO, and performance analytics. VidAU today announced the launch of VidAU AI Marketing Agents , a new agentic marketing platform built on the company’s proprietary Marketing Execution Harness.The launch marks VidAU’s evolution from an AI creative technology company into an AI-native growth infrastructure company. Instead of simply generating content or automating isolated marketing tasks, VidAU AI Marketing Agents convert proven marketing workflows, campaign playbooks, brand rules, channel knowledge, and performance feedback into a coordinated execution system that can plan, execute, measure, learn, and improve over time.VidAU’s core belief is simple: the next generation of marketing will not be won by companies with the largest teams or the most software tools. It will be won by companies that can turn marketing expertise into compounding AI execution. “The next generation of marketing won’t be defined by who has the biggest team or the largest software stack.,” said Joanna, Co-Founder and CEO of VidAU. “It will be defined by who can turn marketing expertise into a system that executes, learns, and improves every day. VidAU is building that execution layer.”From Marketing Tools to AI-Native Growth InfrastructureModern marketers often manage dozens of disconnected platforms, creating operational silos that slow execution and make optimization difficult. Creative teams, paid media specialists, SEO experts, influencer managers, and analysts frequently operate independently despite sharing the same growth objectives.VidAU AI Marketing Agents eliminate those barriers by coordinating multiple specialized AI systems under one intelligent orchestration layer.The platform includes dedicated agents responsible for:Creative Generation: Producing videos, advertising assets, landing pages, and multilingual marketing content tailored for different audiences and platforms.Advertising Management: Optimizing campaigns across Google, Meta, TikTok, and additional advertising ecosystems with continuous budget allocation and bid adjustments.Social Media Operations: Planning, publishing, monitoring trends, and engaging communities across multiple social platforms.Creator Marketing: Discovering relevant influencers, automating outreach, supporting collaboration workflows, and measuring campaign performance.SEO & Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): Building content strategies that improve visibility across search engines as well as AI assistants and answer engines including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other emerging discovery platforms.Insights & Analytics: Connecting performance data across channels to identify opportunities, detect risks, and converting every campaign outcome into reusable knowledge for future execution.Unlike standalone AI tools, every agent shares context and collaborates toward the same business goals instead of optimizing in isolation, allowing the system to coordinate decisions across channels and improve with every campaign cycle.A Coordination Layer Built for ResultsAt the center of the platform is the VidAU Marketing Execution Harness, a proprietary control layer built from real-world marketing workflows, campaign playbooks, channel rules, brand governance patterns, and performance feedback loops accumulated through VidAU’s years of experience in creative production, localization, advertising, and global marketing operations.The harness continuously translates high-level growth objectives into structured workflows, decomposes campaigns into agent-executable tasks, assigns work across specialized agents, applies brand and compliance guardrails, validates outputs before execution。Instead of marketers coordinating software manually, they define objectives while the platform manages execution.Learning From Every CampaignOne of the biggest limitations of traditional marketing automation is that each campaign often starts with little accumulated intelligence.VidAU addresses this through a continuous learning framework that captures market signals, evaluates campaign performance, updates strategic models, and improves future decisions automatically.Every execution cycle strengthens the platform’s understanding of audience behavior, creative performance, bidding strategies, and channel effectiveness—allowing optimization to compound over time rather than reset. Over time, this creates a marketing execution flywheel.Built for the Era of AI SearchConsumer discovery is rapidly shifting beyond traditional search engines into conversational AI and generative answer platforms.To help brands remain visible in this evolving landscape, VidAU integrates both Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) into its autonomous workflow. The platform continuously identifies high-intent opportunities, develops content strategies, and adapts to changing search behaviors across both conventional and AI-powered ecosystems.By treating GEO as a core marketing function instead of an afterthought, businesses can position themselves for long-term discoverability as AI increasingly influences purchasing decisions.Enterprise-Ready by DesignVidAU AI Marketing Agents are designed for organizations that require scalability, governance, and seamless integration with existing infrastructure.The platform supports direct connections with major advertising networks, CRM systems, customer data platforms, analytics environments, and enterprise workflows while maintaining brand consistency through built-in governance and compliance controls.Multilingual capabilities and support for global markets enable organizations to deploy campaigns across regions without sacrificing localization or quality.A New Category of Marketing ExecutionFor years, marketing software has helped professionals work faster.VidAU believes the next evolution is software that works independently.Rather than simply assisting marketers with isolated tasks, AI Marketing Agents assume responsibility for planning, coordinating, executing, learning, and optimizing toward measurable business objectives.As organizations increasingly seek efficiency without sacrificing growth, autonomous marketing systems may become as fundamental as CRM and advertising platforms are today.About VidAUVidAU is an AI-native technology company building execution layer for modern marketing. Drawing on years of experience in creative production, localization, performance marketing, and global campaign operations, VidAU transforms real-world marketing expertise into reusable, learning-driven AI agents. Through proprietary orchestration and continuous learning technologies, the company enables brands to transform fragmented workflows into coordinated AI-driven growth operations across creative production, advertising, social media, creator marketing, SEO, and Generative Engine Optimization.

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