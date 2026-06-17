Luxury Auto Body Shop Avio Coach Craft Joins Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce

Luxury body shop for Santa Monica drivers

Luxury collision repair specialists and Tesla Approved Body Shop strengthens local partnerships in Santa Monica.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avio Coach Craft, a trusted name in luxury, exotic, and electric vehicle collision repair since 1989, is proud to announce its membership as a Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce member . The move reflects the company's ongoing commitment to serving Santa Monica and the greater West Los Angeles community while building stronger relationships with local businesses and residents.For more than three decades, Avio Coach Craft has been the destination of choice for discerning vehicle owners who expect precision, transparency, and craftsmanship. Conveniently located just minutes from the coast, Avio Coach Craft is a trusted luxury auto body shop serving Santa Monica and the greater West Los Angeles area. The family-owned facility specializes in repairing and restoring luxury, exotic, and premium electric vehicles, including Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin, Tesla, Lucid, and more.As a Tesla Approved Body Shop and Lucid Certified Collision Center, Avio Coach Craft combines manufacturer-approved repair procedures with decades of experience repairing some of the world's most sophisticated vehicles. From structural repairs and advanced refinishing to meticulous panel alignment and paint matching, every repair is performed with an unwavering commitment to factory-level quality.Supporting Santa Monica Drivers with Expert Luxury Collision RepairWhen an accident happens, luxury vehicle owners need more than a repair facility. They need a team that understands the engineering, craftsmanship, and value behind their vehicle.At Avio Coach Craft, every repair is built around three core principles:- Factory-Approved Repair StandardsModern luxury and electric vehicles require specialized training, tooling, and repair procedures. As a Tesla Certified Body Shop and Lucid Certified Collision Center, Avio Coach Craft follows manufacturer-approved repair methods and utilizes OEM parts to help restore vehicles to factory specifications.- Precision CraftsmanshipFrom Ferrari and Porsche collision repair to advanced structural restoration and paint refinishing, every vehicle receives meticulous attention to fit, finish, safety, and long-term performance. The goal is simple: return every vehicle looking and performing as its manufacturer intended.- Transparent CommunicationVehicle owners receive straightforward guidance and regular updates throughout the repair process, creating confidence and peace of mind from estimate to delivery, all with white-glove customer service.Why the Santa Monica Chamber of CommerceJoining the Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce is a natural extension of Avio Coach Craft's commitment to the Westside community.As a business that has proudly served Santa Monica and West Los Angeles for more than 30 years, the company looks forward to building stronger relationships with local businesses, supporting community initiatives, and remaining actively engaged in the continued growth of the area."Santa Monica has always been an important part of the community we serve," said Michael Piombetti at Avio Coach Craft. "Joining the Chamber allows us to strengthen those relationships while continuing to provide the level of craftsmanship, expertise, and customer care that luxury vehicle owners expect."Proudly Serving Santa Monica and Greater Los AngelesAvio Coach Craft serves drivers throughout Santa Monica, West Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Malibu, Westwood, Century City, Culver City, Mar Vista, Pacific Palisades, and surrounding Los Angeles communities.About Avio Coach CraftFounded in 1989, Avio Coach Craft is a family-owned and operated luxury collision repair facility serving Santa Monica and the greater Los Angeles. Specializing in exotic, luxury, and premium electric vehicles, the company is a Tesla Approved Body Shop and Lucid Certified Collision Center. Located near the intersection of the 405 and 10 freeways in West Los Angeles, Avio Coach Craft has built its reputation on precision craftsmanship, manufacturer-approved repair procedures, and exceptional customer service for owners of Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin, Tesla, Lucid, and other high-end vehicles.For more information, visit Avio Coach Craft or call (310) 312-1128 to schedule a free estimate.

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