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DDOT Expands Smart Traffic Signal Monitoring to Improve Mobility Across Washington, DC

Following a successful pilot, DDOT will enhance operations and performance monitoring at more than 1,600 signalized intersections citywide

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is pleased to announce the deployment of the Luminus signal performance platform at more than 1,600 traffic signals across Washington, DC. The deployment follows a successful year-long pilot program that evaluated the technology at more than 50 intersections throughout the District and demonstrated its value in supporting data-driven traffic signal operations. Following the pilot, DDOT selected Flow Labs as the vendor to support the citywide deployment of the platform.

As part of DDOT’s ongoing commitment to improving transportation operations, safety, and mobility, the agency continues to invest in data-driven tools that help engineers better understand how the transportation network is performing and identify opportunities to improve traffic signal timing for all road users.

“DDOT has maintained a successful model for multimodal signal timing optimization for many years,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “The addition of probe-based signal performance measures to our toolbox will help us enhance signal retiming and operations by working with richer datasets and more varied performance measures. That is a meaningful advancement in how we serve the people who live in, work in, and visit Washington.”

The pilot program demonstrated the value of using real-world data from active traffic conditions to provide a broader view of intersection operations and support informed decision-making. The platform enables DDOT to monitor signal performance, collect operational data, and identify locations where signal timing adjustments may improve traffic flow and reliability.

Beginning in late June, DDOT engineers will have access to performance measures at every signalized intersection across the District. The expanded deployment will strengthen the agency’s ability to proactively manage traffic operations, prioritize signal retiming efforts, and respond more efficiently to changing travel patterns.

Washington, DC’s traffic signal network supports residents, commuters, businesses, visitors, and critical government operations every day. By expanding access to advanced performance data, DDOT is enhancing its ability to optimize signal operations and improve the transportation experience for all road users across the District.

For more information on DDOT signal assets, please visit: https://opendata.dc.gov/datasets/DCGIS::traffic-signal/explore

About Flow Labs

Flow Labs is a transportation technology company building AI-powered software for traffic signal management. The company’s platform provides real-time performance monitoring, before-after analysis, transit signal priority, and signal optimization — all from connected vehicle data, with no hardware required. Flow Labs is deployed across thousands of intersections nationwide and works with state DOTs, counties, and municipalities to modernize signal operations. Learn more at flowlabs.ai.

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The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

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