Attorney General Liz Murrill Announces Joint Motion to End Federal Court Supervision of Bossier Parish Schools After More Than 60 Years

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced today that the State of Louisiana, the United States Department of Justice, and the Bossier Parish School Board have jointly asked the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana to enter final judgment ending federal court oversight of the Bossier Parish School District—dismissing a school desegregation case that has been pending since 1964.

The joint motion, filed June 12, 2026, asks the Court to dissolve all remaining injunctions, terminate federal supervision, and dismiss the case with prejudice after finding that the Bossier Parish School Board has fully complied with the Court’s orders for decades.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized that federal court supervision of local school systems is intended to be temporary,” said Attorney General Murrill. “The record demonstrates sustained compliance by the Bossier Parish School Board. It is long past due to return power back to the people of Bossier Parish and to their elected representatives on the School Board.”

The litigation began in 1964 when a federal court entered its original desegregation order. The new motion notes that there has been no contested litigation between the parties for more than two decades and that the Department of Justice has never objected to the School Board’s compliance efforts during recent years of monitoring.

“I’d like to thank the Trump administration, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon at the Department of Justice for their hard work and commitment to ending these cases in Louisiana and returning control of our schools to our local communities,” said Murrill.

If granted, the Court’s final judgment would formally conclude one of Louisiana’s longest-running school desegregation cases and end all remaining federal oversight of the Bossier Parish School District.

There is currently no timetable for when the Honorable S. Maurice Hicks, Jr., United States District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, will rule on the joint motion.

Read our filing here.