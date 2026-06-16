Association of Change Management Professionals® Announces Malcolm Gabriel as Recipient of 2026 Academic Research Award

Change Management Global Connect 2026

Association of Change Management Professionals® Announces Malcolm Gabriel as Recipient of the 2026 Academic Research Award

Malcolm's research addresses a meaningful gap in both academic literature and organizational practice” — Alan Bostakian, MCMP, ACMP's Director of the Profession

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) is pleased to announce that Malcolm Gabriel, PhD, MBA has been named the recipient of the 2026 ACMP Academic Research Award in recognition of his outstanding research paper, The Challenges Faced by Middle Managers in Leading Transformational Change in Large Organizations in the U.S., and How These Can Be Effectively Addressed.Gabriel's research shines a spotlight on one of the most critical groups in organizational transformation: middle managers. Through qualitative interviews with middle managers from large U.S. organizations, the study explores the barriers they face in leading transformational change, including role conflict, change fatigue, organizational ambiguity, and inconsistent leadership support. The findings also identify the strategies middle managers use to navigate these challenges, emphasizing the importance of trust, empathy, sensemaking, and leadership enablement in driving successful change outcomes."Malcolm's research addresses a meaningful gap in both academic literature and organizational practice," said Alan Bostakian, MCMP™, ACMP’s Director of the Profession. "As Malcolm’s research indicates, middle managers play a vital role in translating strategy into action globally. This work provides insights that can help organizations better equip and support the people who are essential to successful transformation. We are proud to recognize Malcolm's contribution to advancing the profession of change management."The ACMP Academic Research Award recognizes exceptional scholarship that advances the understanding and practice of change management. Gabriel's work combines rigorous academic inquiry with practical relevance, offering recommendations for organizations seeking to improve the effectiveness of enterprise-wide transformation efforts by investing in the capabilities and support structures of middle managers."Malcolm's study stood out for its relevance, depth, and applicability," said Mary Sylvester, Chair of the ACMP Academic Research Award Committee. "The committee was particularly impressed by how this research bridges theory and practice, giving voice to middle managers while providing actionable guidance that practitioners and organizational leaders can immediately apply."Gabriel brings extensive experience as a talent strategy and organizational effectiveness consultant, with leadership roles spanning healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, agriculture, and global talent management. He currently serves as Director, Enterprise Culture & Recognition at Indiana University Health and has spent decades helping organizations navigate complex transformation efforts.As part of this recognition, Gabriel will present his award-winning research during Change Management Global Connect 2026, ACMP's premier virtual event, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 9am ET. The presentation will offer attendees the opportunity to explore the study's findings and implications for organizations seeking to strengthen their change capabilities through the often-underestimated power of middle management.Early registration rates for Change Management Global Connect 2026 are available through June 18. The virtual conference, taking place July 28–30, will feature more than 40 live and on-demand sessions exploring the future of change management, leadership, innovation, and organizational transformation.For more information about Change Management Global Connect 2026 and to register, please click here ###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

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