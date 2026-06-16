Mississippi Freedom Trail Marker Honoring Benjamin Brown Unveiled at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. — Visit Mississippi, the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State University, the Mississippi Humanities Council and community leaders, took part in the unveiling of a Mississippi Freedom Trail marker honoring slain civil rights activist Benjamin Brown during the 56th Annual Gibbs–Green Commemoration. The ceremony celebrated Brown’s life, activism, and enduring legacy in the Civil Rights Movement.

The marker will rest outside the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) on Lynch Street at Jackson State University and formally recognizes Brown’s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement. Brown, a 22-year-old activist, was fatally shot by police during protests on Lynch Street in May 1967, becoming a lasting symbol of the struggle for justice and equality.

The unveiling ceremony was part of the annual Gibbs–Green Commemoration and brought together state, local, and university leaders, historians, clergy, public officials, and community members. The program featured poetry readings, musical selections, a wreath laying outside of Alexander Hall, and an In Memoriam tribute honoring those who lost their lives during the Civil Rights Movement.

“This marker ensures that Benjamin Brown’s story continues to be told and remembered,” said Visit Mississippi Director Rochelle Hicks. “The Mississippi Freedom Trail marker serves as both a place of reflection and a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight for civil rights.”

The addition of Benjamin Brown’s marker to the Mississippi Freedom Trail further strengthens the trail’s mission to educate visitors and preserve the state’s vital history.

About the Mississippi Freedom Trail:

The Mississippi Freedom Trail pays tribute to Mississippi’s profound impact on the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. The statewide initiative features over 40 markers commemorating the individuals, locations, and pivotal events that were instrumental in the struggle for civil rights. Administered by Visit Mississippi in partnership with the Mississippi Humanities Council, the Mississippi Freedom Trail is supported by a State Tourism Grant from the US. Economic Development Administration.

About Visit Mississippi:

Celebrated as The Hospitality State and proudly known as the Birthplace of America’s Music, Mississippi invites visitors to experience a rich tapestry of culture, history, and unforgettable adventures. From the soulful sounds of the Delta to the serene beauty of the Gulf Coast and Appalachian foothills, Mississippi is a destination where every journey tells a story.

Visit Mississippi, a division of the Mississippi Development Authority, serves as the state’s official destination marketing organization. As storytellers and cultural ambassadors, we champion Mississippi through strategic global marketing, innovative partnerships, and creative collaboration. Our mission is to elevate the state’s thriving tourism economy and inspire visitors from around the world to discover the magic that is Mississippi.

For more information about the Mississippi Freedom Trail and to explore tourism offerings in Mississippi, visit visitmississippi.org.

Media Contact:

Katie Coats

Chief Marketing Officer

Visit Mississippi

Office: 601-359-3035

Cell: 228-357-4086

Email: KCoats@Mississippi.org