CRAFTSMAN+ and DT Partner to Advance Immersive Mobile Creative Experiences

CRAFTSMAN+ and DT partner to bring advanced AI creative intelligence to premium mobile app environments. Alex Merutka, CEO, CRAFTSMAN+ Michael Akkerman, Chief Business Officer, DT

CRAFTSMAN+ and DT partner to bring richer, more intelligent creative experiences to mobile, helping brands show up smarter, faster, and better.

Premium environments need creative experiences that are built for them, not simply adapted to fit. Together, we are achieving the creative velocity the landscape demands.” — Alex Merutka, CEO, CRAFTSMAN+

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRAFTSMAN+ , the performance-first creative technology company, and DT (NASDAQ: APPS), formerly Digital Turbine, the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership focused on helping brands deliver more immersive, AI-enabled advertising experiences across mobile.As consumers spend more time in high-attention app environments, advertisers are increasingly looking beyond standard mobile web and feed-based formats toward experiences that feel more native, interactive, and contextually relevant. But building creative that matches those premium mobile environments at the speed modern campaigns require remains a growing challenge across the industry for most brands.The partnership brings together DT's direct in-app and on-device integrations across more than 82,000 apps and over a billion devices worldwide with CRAFTSMAN+'s AI-powered creative capabilities to help brands build richer mobile advertising experiences at greater speed and scale. By combining DT’s immersive mobile experiences with CRAFTSMAN+’s AI-assisted creative intelligence, advertisers can deliver high-performing creative that is designed specifically for mobile and that users actually want to engage with, rather than adapting formats originally built for other channels.Together, the companies will support faster creative iteration, localization, and mobile-specific formats designed for premium app environments. Enhanced by DT iQ’s optimization capabilities, brands can more quickly adapt creative based on engagement and performance signals in real-time, helping campaigns become more responsive to how users actually engage on mobile.In a market where top-performing campaigns now refresh creatives weekly, the ability to move from insight to execution in real-time is a competitive advantage. Together, DT and CRAFTSMAN+ help brands accelerate creative iteration across immersive mobile formats, localization, and AI-assisted asset generation - enabling campaigns to adapt more quickly to what’s driving engagement and performance.“Premium in-app environments continue to give brands higher-quality, higher-fidelity opportunities to engage consumers in the moments that matter,” said Michael Akkerman, Chief Business Officer, DT. “Through direct integrations, we can deliver seamless experiences that feel closer to the content and more native to the user journey. By pairing dynamic, AI-powered creative with the mobile environment they show up in, we're helping brands create experiences that are more engaging and contextually relevant. ”“Brands are under more pressure than ever to produce high-quality creative at greater speed and scale. Partnering with DT reflects a fundamental shift in how brands are thinking about mobile,” said Alex Merutka, CEO, CRAFTSMAN+. “Premium environments need creative experiences that are built for them, not simply adapted to fit. Together, DT and CRAFTSMAN+ are helping brands achieve the creative velocity the mobile landscape demands, bringing higher-quality creative into the moments where consumer attention is happening, with the scale and intelligence to make it perform.”As the mobile landscape continues to evolve, DT and CRAFTSMAN+ are committed to staying ahead of where consumer attention is heading — and helping brands make every mobile moment count.About CRAFTSMAN+CRAFTSMAN+ is a leading AI creative intelligence platform for high-performing ads — powered by intelligence, engineered for scale, designed to convert. Founded in 2018, the company specializes in generative AI production and performance intelligence to help growth and user acquisition teams achieve high-volume creative output without compromising on performance. Headquartered in New York. For more information, visit craftsmanplus.com.About DTDT (NASDAQ: APPS) is unifying the mobile ecosystem by connecting advertisers, app owners, and device partners through on-device integrations, direct app partnerships, and intelligence powered by the Ignite Graph and DT iQ - turning rich data into actionable insight and measurable performance while delivering the scale and performance of a walled garden without the walls. The company's technology is live on more than 1 billion devices and embedded across 80K+ apps, reaching over a billion users each month and enabling growth across the mobile experience. www.digitalturbine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.