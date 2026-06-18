Mephisto USA CEO Logan Bird on Modernizing a 66-Year Legacy Through Omnichannel Strategy

How Mephisto USA CEO Logan Bird is uniting retail, wholesale, and e-commerce to strengthen a 66-year footwear legacy.

People are always going to need shoes,". "Our goal is to find what works, double down on it and ensure that when a customer invests in Mephisto, they're getting quality that lasts a lifetime.” — CEO of Mephisto USA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logan Bird doesn't use the word ‘legacy’ the way most people in the footwear industry do. For the newly appointed President and CEO of Mephisto USA, heritage is the starting point, not the destination."The goal was always congruency," Logan explains. "A cohesive brand experience across every channel - wholesale, retail, e-commerce - so that wherever a customer encounters Mephisto, they experience the same brand."It's a philosophy Logan developed over three years as Mephisto USA's VP of Omnichannel Sales, and one that now shapes everything he does as the company's chief executive. The scale of the challenge is real: 66 years of global heritage, 35 years in the U.S. market, a network of independent specialty retailers, and a customer base the industry spent years assuming were digital laggards.That assumption, he says, didn’t survive the pandemic."Before COVID, a lot of our customers preferred to discover new products in-store. The pandemic changed that fast. It didn't just push people online. It made digital comfortable. Habitual." Today, he estimates 85% of product discovery happens on a phone. "They're not going into a store to find something new. They already know what they want. They go in to experience it."That insight shapes how Logan thinks about Mephisto's physical retail footprint, not as a legacy obligation, but as a strategic asset in a mobile-first world. "The retail experience will never go away. It's about transforming it into an enhancement of the digital journey." For a product like Mephisto - handcrafted, premium, built to last - the ability to touch and try on isn't a workaround for the digital gap. It's the point.Keeping those physical touchpoints viable is where Quivers enters Logan's story. Mephisto's relationship with the platform predates his tenure as CEO, but he has seen its effect firsthand on the independent retailer network Mephisto depends on. "Quivers has kept retail partners of ours in business. It provides a non-competitive way for us to be the website that sells their products and helping them survive in a very challenging retail environment."For Logan, that's not a technology story. It's a valuable story. In a market dominated by fast fashion and disposable goods, Mephisto's commitment to craftsmanship, and to the specialty retailers who've championed that craftsmanship for decades, is the differentiator worth protecting."People are always going to need shoes," he says. "Our goal is to find what works, double down on it, and ensure that when a customer invests in Mephisto, they're getting quality that lasts a lifetime."Sixty-six years in, that mission remains unchanged

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