Alex Rossman Shifts Focus to Acquiring Lower Middle Market Businesses

Operator who scaled an agency from one-man show to 40+ staff now acquires durable, essential-services businesses with $1M–$5M EBITDA.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Rossman , an entrepreneur who built and scaled a marketing agency through organic growth and a series of tuck-in acquisitions, has announced a shift in focus toward acquiring lower middle market businesses in the United States.Rossman's career began on an unconventional path. While working in corporate America as a sales executive, he was also chasing music as a singer-songwriter—his acoustic cover of The Chainsmokers' "Roses" took off online after the group reshared it, drawing millions of views. Eventually he left both the corporate world and music behind to launch a social media marketing agency, carrying the range of experience he'd gathered along the way into it. He started as a one-man shop and built it into a company of more than 40 employees, scaling to an eight-figure run rate at its peak through a mix of organic growth and tuck-in acquisitions. Most of that growth happened in under two years.Rossman credits most of what he knows to direct experience rather than formal training or the typical "buy a business" path: getting your MBA. He had no background in running a business or private equity, and no formal education in music or sales either, before diving into each."An MBA can't teach you how to fire someone, how to integrate an acquisition, or how to perform a song on stage," Rossman said. "You just have to do it and that's how I've learned along the way."Reflecting on his earlier approach to business, Rossman said his priorities have changed over time."My first company was a fast-growth machine—a literal 24/7 grind," he said. "I learned a ton, because I was building the plane while flying it. I had no other choice. But the clients we served that I came to love were the 'steady-eddies.' No breakneck growth, no drama—they just...endure. Nobody's venture bet, but still standing 50 years on. And they shared one thing: they were essential. Products and services that, if they stopped, things break. That's what hooked me."Rossman's current acquisition focus centers on essential-services companies generating $1 million to $5 million in EBITDA, with an emphasis on recurring revenue and long operating histories. He said he favors businesses with durable demand and intends to hold acquisitions for the long term."We're looking for durable businesses—the kind that provide services businesses and consumers consistently need," Rossman said. "The goal is to own them for the long term and be good stewards of these founder-led businesses."According to Rossman, his approach emphasizes sourcing opportunities directly from business owners rather than participating in competitive auction processes when he can. He said his focus is on connecting with owners directly considering a transition and serving as a long-term operator and partner to them."What sets me apart from your typical PE investor is that I've sat in the founder's seat. I've made the hard calls, executed acquisitions big and small, and managed full-scale integrations of multiple companies," Rossman said. "I want to be a partner to owners thinking about what comes next—the guy they like and trust with their business. To me, that matters more than spreadsheets alone."About Alex RossmanAlex Rossman is a lower middle market investor and operator who built and scaled a marketing agency from a single founder to a team of more than 40 employees, growing through organic execution and tuck-in acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he worked as a singer-songwriter and as a sales executive in corporate America. He currently focuses on acquiring essential-services businesses in the lower middle market ($1M - $5M of EBITDA) and partnering with owners on long-term ownership transitions.

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