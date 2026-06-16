George Washington Carrier Strike Group arrives in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, along with embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Shoup (DDG 86) and USS Benfold (DDG 65) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) arrived in Guam for a scheduled port visit June 16.

As part of the United States homeland, Guam is a strategic outpost and command center for logistics and readiness in the western Pacific, protecting the security, freedom, and prosperity for the U.S. and allies and partners in the region.

“Guam remains a critical nexus for the Navy’s carrier strike groups,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of George Washington. “These Sailors have been working very hard, and I’m excited they have the opportunity to recharge here in Guam before we return to sea, ready to support our mission here in the Indo-Pacific.”

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) departed Yokosuka, Japan, for a scheduled underway, May 23. “Carrier Strike Group 5 left Japan ready for any contingency, integrated with our JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) partner and completely prepared to answer any call from our Nation,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander of CSG-5 and Task Force 70. “Guam plays a central role in the Indo-Pacific, and we are proud to continue operating from this extension of our homeland.”

GWA CSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

For more information, please contact the George Washington Public Affairs Officer at mailto:pao@cvn73.navy.mil.