Minister Byrne to discuss next EU budget at EU General Affairs Council

Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, will today (16 June) represent Ireland at the EU General Affairs Council in Luxembourg. This will be the last EU General Affairs Council meeting under Cyprus’ EU Presidency, before Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, on 1 July.

On the agenda, Ministers will have a key discussion on the EU’s next long-term budget 2028-34, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, following the presentation of a revised proposal by Cyprus.

Ministers will hold discussions on the European Democracy Shield and democratic resilience, where EU candidate and potential EU candidate countries are invited. They will also prepare for the meeting of EU leaders at the European Council on 18-19 June in Brussels.

Commenting on the revised MFF proposal, Minister Byrne said: “Against the current backdrop of economic and global instability, the next EU budget will play a central role in boosting EU competitiveness, supporting the Single Market and the ‘One Europe One Market’ Roadmap. Ireland is committed to taking the EU budget negotiations forward in an ambitious manner during our EU Presidency and we will seek to deliver an agreement on the EU budget in 2026, for the benefit of European citizens and businesses.”

Marking the incoming trio of member states to undertake their EU Presidencies, Minister Byrne said: “I have the honour of presenting the Eighteen-month Programme of the Council on behalf of the incoming trio of Ireland, Lithuania and Greece. The trio policy programme builds on the Union’s Strategic Agenda, focusing on three pillars: a free and democratic Europe, a strong and secure Europe, and a prosperous and competitive Europe. We look forward to working with our trio partners to deliver on this ambitious programme.”

On the Middle East, Minister Byrne said: “The situation in Lebanon is very concerning and must be addressed. We will not lose sight of what is happening in Gaza and in the West Bank and breaches of human rights and international law. I have just returned from a Two-State solution conference in Paris hosted by the French government. During our EU Presidency, we will promote active engagement in support of lasting peace and security in the Middle East, in particular the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to the two-State solution.”

A livestream of the press conference following the General Affairs Council can be found here.