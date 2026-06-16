Minister for Health attends EPSCO meeting of EU Health Ministers in Luxembourg

The Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD is today representing Ireland at the Employment, Social Policy, Health, and Consumer Affairs (EPSCO) meeting of European Union (EU) health ministers in Luxembourg.

This will be the final EPSCO meeting under the Cyprus Presidency before the Presidency of the Council of the European Union rotates to Ireland from 1 July - 31 December 2026, when Minister Carroll MacNeill will then chair future Council meetings and represent the Council in its interactions with the Commission and European Parliament.

EU Health Ministers at today’s EPSCO will adopt a general approach on the European Biotech Act Directive and conduct a policy debate on the European Biotech Act Regulation which aims to strengthen competitiveness, innovation and the safe development of biotechnology across sectors. Health Ministers will also review the progress negotiations to simplify the medical and in vitro diagnostic devices regulations.

Ministers will be briefed on the international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, as well as the recent Ebola Bundibugyo virus (BVD) outbreak in Central Africa.