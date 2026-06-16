Secretary Naig Confirms Iowa’s Completion of USDA Pseudorabies Response Protocol

Second round of PRV testing is complete, and all farms have been released from quarantine

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 15, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig confirmed today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) has successfully completed the Pseudorabies (PRV) response protocol outlined in the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s (USDA APHIS) program standards. The second round of testing did not reveal any additional cases, confirming the Pseudorabies virus did not spread.

“Thanks to a strong, coordinated effort, this situation has been resolved, and we were able to successfully contain and eradicate the Pseudorabies virus from Iowa. I appreciate the support of our partners who were instrumental in helping us mount a swift and effective response, and to the affected producers and local veterinarians for fully cooperating and completing testing in a timely manner,” said Secretary Naig. “This situation is a great reminder that we must always be prepared to respond to animal health threats and can never get complacent in our efforts to keep these diseases out of our herds. As Secretary, I will continue to protect Iowa’s livestock industry and the livelihoods of our hard-working farm families.”

Less than 10 swine production facilities remained under quarantine following the detection of Pseudorabies virus in a small commercial swine facility on April 30, 2026. The affected swine farms have completed their second round of Pseudorabies testing; all tests were negative and the quarantined farms have been released. Producers within the control area can now resume routine animal movements.

IDALS has completed the eradication process according to the USDA’s program standards, allowing Iowa and the U.S. to retain its Pseudorabies disease-free trade status.

Pseudorabies does not pose a risk to human health or food safety. Properly prepared pork remains safe to eat.